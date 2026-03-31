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Trim Speaks on Nicki Comparisons, Collabs, and Her Own Sound

Trim Speaks on Nicki Comparisons, Collaborations, and Her Own Sound

During a recent interview, Trim addressed one of the biggest conversations surrounding her right now, comparisons to Nicki Minaj.

Published on March 31, 2026

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Trim Speaks on Nicki Comparisons, Collaborations, and Her Own Sound

Rising artist Trim is stepping into her moment with confidence, charisma, and a sound that’s getting the internet talking.

During a recent interview, Trim addressed one of the biggest conversations surrounding her right now, comparisons to Nicki Minaj.

And instead of shying away from it, she embraced it.

“It’s a compliment,” Trim said. “When you’re compared to legendary people, it’s bound to happen when you’re legendary yourself.”

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That confidence alone tells you everything you need to know. Trim is not trying to be anyone else. She is fully aware of her presence and what she brings to the game.

The Internet vs Her Identity

While fans have been quick to point out similarities in tone and delivery, Trim broke down exactly where her sound comes from.

She explained that her voice is rooted in her background, specifically her Galagichi accent from Charleston.

“I use my voice as an instrument,” she said. “I drag my voice, I sing with it. That’s just how I sound.”

That distinction matters. What some people hear as imitation, Trim sees as cultural authenticity and creative expression.

Artists Trim Wants to Collaborate With

Trim made it clear she is not limiting herself when it comes to collaborations. She is thinking big and across every lane in music.

Here are some of the artists she shouted out as future collaborators:

• Beyoncé
• Drake
• Cardi B
• Future
• Young Thug
• Lil Baby
• NBA YoungBoy
• Playboi Carti
• Nicki Minaj

“I want to collaborate with the whole world,” she said. “All eras, all genres of hip hop.”

Trim also revealed she has a new track titled Chrome dropping soon, featuring Slayer.

The record is expected to blend different sounds and showcase her versatility early on.

Trim is clearly aware of the conversations surrounding her, but she is not letting them define her.

Instead, she is leaning into her identity, her voice, and her ambition.

Because whether people are comparing, debating, or co signing, they are listening.

And that is exactly where she wants them.

RELATED: Trim Links Up With YKNiece & Bunna B on “BOAT” Remix

Trim Speaks on Nicki Comparisons, Collaborations, and Her Own Sound was originally published on hot1009.com

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