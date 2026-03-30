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Jordyn Woods Sizzles In All-White Swimsuit During Bachelorette Party

Black And White And Red All Over: Jordyn Woods Stands Out In All-White Swimsuit During Beachside St Barts Bachelorette Party

Published on March 30, 2026

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Jordyn Woods easily became the center of attention at her bachelorette party over the weekend.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 06, 2024
Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Just a few months after her baller boo, Karl Anthony Towns, popped the question, Woods took off to a tropical location for her bachelorette party. The entrepreneur and Woods by Jordyn founder took to Instagram to share some snaps from the beachside soiree, posting pictures of an over-the-top photoshoot with her closest friends.

The first picture shows Jordyn in a white swimsuit and matching sunglasses, holding her hand toward the camera to show off her huge engagement ring. Surrounding her is a group of girls all wearing red swimsuits, blocking out their faces with custom “Bachelorette Post” newspapers. A photo from Woods’ engagement is plastered on the front of the paper, and on the back is a photo of champagne glasses mid-cheers.

Jordyn posted a bunch of photos from that day wearing the same swimsuit, and in another angle, you can see that the back of her suit sweetly states, “Mrs. Towns.” She also continues her white-on-red theme in pictures without her friends, posing on a bright red lifeguard chair. The chair gives up the location for the party, luxury resort Eden Rock in St Barths.

“Did you hear the news!?!? I’m on my Bach!!!!” Woods wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags #StBach and #JordynsBachlorette.

After five years of dating, Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods announced their engagement on Christmas day with a post featuring the NY Knicks player down on bended knee. “Marry Christmas 🎄❤️💍,” Woods captioned the carousel of photos taken at New York’s Overstory rooftop.

The pair famously started their relationship as friends, but as their connection grew, things became romantic.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people, and just became friends,” KAT previously explained on Jordyn’s Regular-ish IG series. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

The couple has never shied away from showing their relationship, always supporting one another on IG and in real life over the years. Now that Jordyn’s celebrating her life as a bachelorette, it seems like we’ll get to see photos from their wedding sooner rather than later!

Black And White And Red All Over: Jordyn Woods Stands Out In All-White Swimsuit During Beachside St Barts Bachelorette Party was originally published on bossip.com

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