Which Generation Has the Worst Drivers? New Study Sparks Debate

Source: General / Radio One

A new report highlighted by KHOU 11 is sparking conversation across the country—and especially here in Houston—about which generation really has the worst drivers.

According to a recent study from ConsumerAffairs, Gen Z drivers ranked as the most dangerous on the road, based on crash data, fatalities, and risky driving behaviors.

The study found that younger drivers are more likely to engage in behaviors like speeding and distracted driving, which significantly increases the chances of serious accidents. These factors contributed to Gen Z having the highest crash fatality rates among all age groups.

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Millennials weren’t far behind, also showing elevated rates of accidents compared to older generations like Gen X and Baby Boomers. However, more experienced drivers tended to perform better overall, with fewer fatal crashes and safer driving habits.

Experts say experience plays a major role. Younger drivers simply haven’t spent as much time behind the wheel, and that lack of experience—combined with technology distractions—can lead to more dangerous situations on the road.

The findings hit close to home in places like Houston, where traffic congestion and long commute times already increase the risk of accidents. With drivers spending significant time on the road, safety becomes even more critical.

Bottom line: While every generation has its share of bad drivers, the data shows Gen Z currently holds the unfortunate title of the worst drivers—driven largely by inexperience and risky habits behind the wheel.