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KLASSIC KUTS: A Little Bit of Jazz That Had Us Rockin'

KLASSIC KUTS: A Little Bit of Jazz That Had Us Rockin'

Nick Straker Band’s 1981 “A Little Bit of Jazz” combines spacey synths and funky grooves into a timeless dance floor classic.

Published on March 27, 2026

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Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

The song drops on the beat a space-invader sounding snare and a fantastical keyboard arrangement that immediately reminded me of Outta Space, and it instantly said… this is for dance floor movers. From the first bar, you know this isn’t just another post-disco tune — it’s a carefully engineered groove designed to make bodies sway and heads nod.

Hailing from London, The Nick Straker Band brought together musicians with roots in reggae, funk, and synthpop, and their 1981 track “A Little Bit of Jazz” proved that British acts could craft electro‑funk just as compelling as what was coming out of New York. The song soared to #1 on the U.S. Dance Club Play chart and reached #35 on the R&B chart, cementing its place as a club favorite.

Unlike many hits of its era, this track isn’t about the vocals — it’s about the rhythm and texture. Those bubbly synths, tight drum machine snare, and shimmering keyboard licks create a soundscape that feels futuristic yet irresistibly funky. Every measure teases the next, giving DJs and dancers a playground to play in.

Bandleader Nick Straker (Nicholas Charles Bailey) pulled together his reggae, funk, and synth-pop influences with precision, creating a track that feels alive decades later. Minimalist yet complex, “A Little Bit of Jazz” is proof that sometimes the most enduring dance records are the ones that make you move first, think later.

As I’ve gotten older, I find humor in a song that doesn’t sound like jazz at all, but it’s like requesting a classic jazz jam — served through the high-energy lens of post-disco dance-floor funk jam.

I introduce to you a Klassic KutThe Nick Straker Band – A Little Bit Of Jazz. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

KLASSIC KUTS: A Little Bit of Jazz That Had Us Rockin' was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

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