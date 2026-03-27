Larry Jackson Expands gamma. Into Fashion With Savant Studios Collab

Larry Jackson is continuing to blur the lines between music, culture and design — this time by taking gamma. firmly into the fashion space.

As spotted on Hypebeast, Jackson’s company gamma. has officially partnered with Savant Studios for a new collaboration that signals something bigger than just a one-off drop. It marks the next phase of gamma.’s evolution, positioning the company as a full-spectrum cultural platform rather than a traditional music operation.

“gamma. is so much more than a music company,” Jackson shared exclusively with Hype Beast. “We’re building an ecosystem where music, media, and design all connect. That’s been the vision from day one.” That vision is now taking shape in a more tangible way. The Savant Studios collaboration doesn’t just introduce new product — it introduces a new lane entirely.

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“Our collaboration with Savant Studios not only represents the intersection of culture and lifestyle that gamma. was built to champion,” Jackson continued. “But, it also serves as the official introduction of gamma. Maison, our new fashion and merch vertical. It’s a creative exchange that brings fashion into our evolving brand DNA.”

For those familiar with Jackson’s track record, the move feels like a natural progression. Before launching gamma., Jackson built a reputation as one of the most influential executives in modern music, playing key roles at both Apple Music and Interscope. He’s been behind the scenes on major artist campaigns and has consistently operated at the intersection of creativity and strategy.

With gamma., he’s taking that same mindset and expanding it. Since launching the company, Jackson has positioned it as a next-generation platform focused on artist ownership, creative freedom and cross-disciplinary storytelling. Rather than operating within the traditional label model, gamma. has leaned into partnerships that stretch across music, film, media and now fashion.

That’s where Savant Studios comes in. Known for its forward-thinking approach to design and culture, the studio brings a complementary perspective to gamma.’s growing ecosystem. Together, the collaboration feels less like a product launch and more like a statement about where culture is heading. A place where music, fashion and identity are increasingly intertwined.

The introduction of gamma. Maison makes that intention even clearer. By carving out a dedicated fashion and merch vertical, Jackson is signaling that gamma. isn’t just participating in culture — it’s aiming to shape how culture is packaged, worn and experienced.

In an era where artists are building brands that extend far beyond music, this move positions gamma. right in the middle of that shift. And if this collaboration is any indication, Larry Jackson is just getting started.

Get a better look at the collection below before shopping it here.