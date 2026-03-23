Texas Woman Ripped For "Crazy Hispanic Fans" Text At Spurs Game

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

A San Antonio Spurs fan has ignited a firestorm within the Frost Bank Center.

Thursday night, the Spurs were taking on the Phoenix Suns, and instead of being in awe at the French phenom that is Victor Wembanyama, an older woman was more focused on the crowd. Specifically, about how many Latino fans were in the building.

So much so that she was caught in 4K —thanks to her extra-large font— texting someone named Chris, “A lot of crazy Hispanics! All Hispanics. How can they afford it.”

The woman who caught the offensive messages added, “if your gma was at the game tonight, ew.”

Though it was originally posted on TikTok, an X repost currently has 3 million views, going viral enough that even the Spurs had to release a statement addressing how much they appreciate their Latino fandom.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“All of us in the Spurs organization are proud to live in San Antonio, a city that shines and thrives because of the culture and contributions of our Latino community,” the statement begins. “Inclusion is a foundation for the San Antonio Spurs. We strive to provide an environment, in our facilities and across our community, that celebrates belonging and respect regardless of race or ethnicity. Por Vida.”

San Antonio is the American city with the largest Latino population, so having an overwhelmingly large crowd at a basketball game shouldn’t be too surprising.

Spurs star De’Aaron Fox — whose children are a quarter Mexican and whose wife was born in Mexico — shared that sentiment when asked about the text.

“My high school was 60 percent Hispanic. I’m from Texas. Like, what do you expect?” Fox said. “It’s like going to Boston and complaining that there’s a bunch of White people. What kind of sense is that? That makes zero sense.”

Hopefully, the woman in question learns how to text a bit more privately next time. The Spurs went on to win the game after Wemby hit a game-winner with a second left.

See the reactions below.