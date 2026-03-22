Listen Live
Close
Sports

Houston Cougars Punch Ticket to Sweet 16

The Houston Cougars men’s basketball are headed back to the Sweet 16—and they didn’t just get there, they made a statemen

Published on March 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Beats Purdue
Source: Houston Cougar Men’s Basketball / Houston Cougar Men’s Basketball

The Houston Cougars men’s basketball are headed back to the Sweet 16—and they didn’t just get there, they made a statement.

Houston secured their spot in the 2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a commanding 88–57 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies men’s basketball, continuing one of the most consistent runs in college basketball.

From the opening tip, the Cougars controlled the game with their signature defense and physical play. A massive 18–0 run in the first half set the tone early, giving Houston a lead they would never surrender.

Leading the charge was Emanuel Sharp with 18 points, while Chris Cenac Jr. added 17 points and 9 rebounds, and Milos Uzan chipped in 15 points.

Houston’s dominance wasn’t just on the scoreboard. They:

  • Outrebounded Texas A&M 46–29
  • Held the Aggies to just 34.6% shooting
  • Showcased one of the nation’s top defensive units once again

This win improves Houston to 30–6 on the season and marks their 7th consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, proving this program is not just good—it’s built for March.

Now, the Cougars turn their attention to a high-stakes matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball in the next round. The game is set for March 26, with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

Under head coach Kelvin Sampson, Houston continues to set the standard for toughness, discipline, and winning culture. With multiple 30-win seasons and deep tournament runs year after year, this team isn’t just chasing another Sweet 16—they’re chasing a national championship.

And if this performance was any indication, the rest of the country should be on notice.

Houston isn’t just in the tournament—they’re a problem.

Related Tags

Houston

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Donald Trump Slammed For Distasteful Post About Robert Mueller's Death

Hip-Hop Wired
BUN B RODEO NIGHT

Houston Rodeo Enforces Strict Dress Code Due To Bootylicious Attire , Social Media Has Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired

Latto & 21 Savage's Hand Announce Bun In The Oven In "Business Is Personal" Video

Hip-Hop Wired
US-JAPAN-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TAKAICHI-TRUMP

Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke Makes Japan's Prime Minister Cringe, The World, Too

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Sekai Contest
2 Items
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Sexyy Red Takeover: Win a Section For SIX and $250 at Sekai

iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Glorilla @ Sekai_700x400
2 Items
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes To GloRilla’s Pool Day Party at Sekai March 21

Houston Rodeo 2025 asset
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Rodeo Sets New Rules As Crowds And Sexy Western Fits Rise

Family Day In The Park
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close