Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Christin Marie Studio Jewelry Should Be Your Latest Obsession

We visited the Christin Marie Studio pop-up while in L.A., where we spoke to CEO Christin Marie Nichols about the success of the brand.

Published on March 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Christin Marie Studio
Source: Devon Sherman / for Christin Marie Studio

With $4 million in sales in 2025 on Tik Tok Shop, Christin Marie Nichols has the top-selling jewelry brand on the app; constantly seeing six-figure live selling events. That’s almost as impressive as the back story behind the fabulous self-funded Black-owned brand. What started with a necklace she wore on her birthday bearing the symbol for the zodiac sign Gemini, inspired the business that would eventually grow an audience with a 57% repeat purchase rate. With a 2000% growth in email subscribers and 408% increase in TikTok followers since April 2025, it’s a testament to not only Christin Marie Studio’s ability to meet their clients where they are—on their phones—but the quality and price point of her pieces.

Christin Marie Studio
Source: Devon Sherman / for Christin Marie Studio

Most recently, Nichols brought the Christin Marie Studio shopping experience to life with a pop-up shop at the Grove in L.A .where customers can see her latest Daydream collection, in-person. The luxury shopping experience is extra special when you’re greeted by people who look like you.

Christin Marie Studio
Source: Devon Sherman / for Christin Marie Studio

We visited the shop, while in L.A. attending BOSSIP‘s Off-Script pre-Oscar’s luncheon where we spoke to the beauty about the success of the brand, and got a glimpse of all the jewels the shop has to offer. Check it out, below:

Christin Marie Studio Jewelry Should Be Your Latest Obsession was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on

JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist: Every Song We’re Hoping To Hear This Summer

Hip-Hop Wired
US releases thousands of Epstein investigation files under transparency law deadline

Trump Claim About Epstein Fallout Disproven By 2009 Email

Hip-Hop Wired
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet

Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Pop-Up Was Temporarily Shut Down At The Houston Rodeo

Hip-Hop Wired
2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Ray J Offers Fade & Extras To Ma$e & Shyne Over Brandy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Sekai Contest
2 Items
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Sexyy Red Takeover: Win a Section For SIX and $250 at Sekai

iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Houston Rodeo 2025 asset
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Rodeo Sets New Rules As Crowds And Sexy Western Fits Rise

Glorilla @ Sekai_700x400
2 Items
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes To GloRilla’s Pool Day Party at Sekai March 21

Family Day In The Park
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close