Christin Marie Studio Jewelry Should Be Your Latest Obsession
With $4 million in sales in 2025 on Tik Tok Shop, Christin Marie Nichols has the top-selling jewelry brand on the app; constantly seeing six-figure live selling events. That’s almost as impressive as the back story behind the fabulous self-funded Black-owned brand. What started with a necklace she wore on her birthday bearing the symbol for the zodiac sign Gemini, inspired the business that would eventually grow an audience with a 57% repeat purchase rate. With a 2000% growth in email subscribers and 408% increase in TikTok followers since April 2025, it’s a testament to not only Christin Marie Studio’s ability to meet their clients where they are—on their phones—but the quality and price point of her pieces.
Most recently, Nichols brought the Christin Marie Studio shopping experience to life with a pop-up shop at the Grove in L.A .where customers can see her latest Daydream collection, in-person. The luxury shopping experience is extra special when you’re greeted by people who look like you.
We visited the shop, while in L.A. attending BOSSIP‘s Off-Script pre-Oscar’s luncheon where we spoke to the beauty about the success of the brand, and got a glimpse of all the jewels the shop has to offer. Check it out, below:
Christin Marie Studio Jewelry Should Be Your Latest Obsession was originally published on hellobeautiful.com