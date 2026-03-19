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Ray J Offers Fade & Extras To Ma$e & Shyne Over Brandy

Ray J Offers Fade & Extras To Ma$e & Shyne Over Brandy Comments

Shyne was a guest on the It Is What It Is podcast when Ma$e mentioned their Brandy connection, sparking Ray J to get active.

Published on March 19, 2026

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Ray J was in the news recently for harrowing reasons, but it appears his health issues haven’t hindered his ability to get active. After Shyne was a guest on the It Is What It Is podcast with Ma$e and Cam’Ron, Ray J offered the fade, taper, and extras to the trio of men after discussing his big sister, Brandy.

Taking to a livestream, Ray J aimed a series of shots at Cam’Ron, who brought up his sister initially, then unloaded the clip on Ma$e and Shyne. The pair weren’t necessarily disrespectful of Brandy, but to Ray, the trio went too far.

A video captured by a fan site on X has Ray’s initial response, and we’ll share that below.

As heard in the clip, Ray didn’t take too kindly to the It Is What It Is podcast hosts and Shyne speaking on his family. Ray followed up his streaming rant and clarified his disdain for Cam’Ron, Ma$e, and Shyne in a quick video interview with The Breakfast Club.

As it stands, Ray J said he tried to “go big” on his newly minted enemies and certainly did so by way of an AI-generated video of the interview clip that sparked his ire.

Because Cam’Ron delights in the petty, we can expect a freestyle or response from the Harlem native soon. It isn’t known what Ma$e or Shyne’s responses will be in the coming days.

Photo: Getty

Ray J Offers Fade & Extras To Ma$e & Shyne Over Brandy Comments was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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