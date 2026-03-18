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Five-Time Champ Tiger Woods Still Not Ready to Commit to Masters

It ain't the same without Tiger. No timeline, no promises — Tiger Woods keeps fans guessing on the Masters.

Published on March 18, 2026

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Golf legend Tiger Woods is still keeping fans guessing when it comes to his return — and whether he’ll tee it up at The Masters next month.

Speaking after the TGL semifinals, Woods admitted his recovery has been anything but predictable following lumbar disk replacement surgery last October — and a ruptured Achilles earlier in 2025.

“I’ve been working on it,” Woods said. “Some days I feel great, other days it’s hard just to move around.”

Tiger Woods
Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

At 50 years old, the 15-time major champion says his body simply doesn’t bounce back the way it used to, making any timeline for a return uncertain. He hasn’t competed since the 2024 Open Championship, leaving his Masters status very much up in the air.

For now, Woods is staying involved off the course — serving as what he calls “the manager” of his TGL team, Jupiter Links.

Despite dealing with injuries, he’s been present and engaged as the team made a surprising playoff run, including an upset win over Boston Common to reach the finals.

But don’t expect Woods to step in and play.

He made it clear the lineup — featuring Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Akshay Bhatia — will stay exactly as is when Jupiter Links faces Los Angeles in the championship.

“I’ve been trying to come back and play,” Woods said. “It just hasn’t worked out that way… and honestly, I don’t want to mess up the chemistry. These guys have been rolling.”

For now, one of golf’s greatest ever remains in wait-and-see mode — balancing rehab, recovery, and the hope that he can make one more run on the sport’s biggest stage.

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