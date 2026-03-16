Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Jamal Bryant Responds To Target Boycott Backlash, Apologizes

Biblically Blasted Jamal Bryant Responds To Target Boycott Backlash, Apologizes For Being Out Of Touch—'This Week I Failed'

Pastor Jamal Bryant responds to public outcry, admits being "disconnected" in Target boycott aftermath

Published on March 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pastor Jamal Bryant is clarifying his recent decision to end the year-long “Target Fast” after backlash erupted online, with critics believing the broader boycott against the retailer had been called off.

“I failed,” said the New Birth Missionary Baptist church leader, who took accountability for being out of touch and denied being paid by the corporation.

TARGETFAST TownHall Meeting
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

According to theGrio, Bryant addressed the controversy during the 100th episode of his Let’s Be Clear podcast, where he apologized for the confusion caused by his earlier remarks and acknowledged he misread how the community viewed the protest.

“This week, I failed…I called for the end of the Target Fast,” Bryant said on the podcast, explaining that many supporters were “disappointed, angry, frustrated, and bewildered” by the announcement.

Bryant Apologizes For Being “Out Of Touch”

During the podcast, Bryant admitted that his interpretation of the movement’s progress did not align with the community’s expectations, prompting him to publicly apologize.

“I wanted you to know that I’ve heard your emphatic outcry,” Bryant said. “I made assumptions that were not true. And I wanted to apologize to you for being a leader that was out of touch with what it is that the community wanted.”

The Atlanta pastor, who leads New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, had launched the Target Fast as part of a broader protest against the retailer after criticism surrounding its diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments.

However, Bryant emphasized that his personal fast ending should not be interpreted as the end of the national boycott noting that the Target Fast was just a strategy and a tactic of the Target boycott,” stressing that it “was not to take its place,” or being “a leader that was out of touch with what it is that the community wanted.”

He also added that he did not want “history to record that I tried to stand in the way of the leadership of warrior women.”

He also stressed that neither he nor his church received compensation from the retailer, saying they can stand with “clean hands and a pure heart, unbought and unbossed” in the words of the late Hosea Williams.

Activists Say The Target Boycott Is Still Ongoing

As previously reported, the boycott organizers quickly responded to Bryant’s announcement, stressing that the broader protest remains active.

“Let’s be clear: the Target boycott is not over,” boycott founder Dr. Nekima Levy Armstrong said in a statement released through CAIR Minnesota. “This is a grassroots movement led by communities demanding corporate accountability.”

Activist Tamika Mallory also echoed that sentiment in an interview with Roland Martin, arguing that the economic pressure created by the boycott demonstrated the power of collective spending.

“What are we going to do next? What is the evolution even beyond Target? Which companies are next?” Mallory said. “That’s our collective power.”

Minnesota Organizers Reaffirm Boycott Where It Began

The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that organizers in Minneapolis say the boycott remains strong in the city where the movement first gained traction. Activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, who initially called for the Target boycott on Feb. 1, 2025, joined organizers Monique Cullars Doty and Jaylani Hussein for a news conference outside Target’s headquarters on Nicollet Mall.

The activists said Target has not met the boycott’s demands and pushed back against any narrative that the protest had concluded. In the Minnesota Tribune, Levy Armstrong criticized Bryant’s earlier comments, saying he appeared to be taking credit for “a movement built on the blood, sweat, and tears of the people of the state of Minnesota.”

Bryant Denies Claims Of Financial Incentives

Bryant also addressed speculation circulating on social media that he ended the fast after reaching a financial agreement with Target.

According to Black Enterprise, the pastor firmly rejected those claims, saying neither he nor his church received compensation from the retailer.

“Absolutely not a dime for even our meetings,” Bryant told Capital B Atlanta. “I bought my own plane ticket, bought my own hotel. Target has never even bought me lunch.”

Bryant also reiterated on his podcast that the protest movement was not centered around his leadership alone.

“I am surrounded by brilliant, beautiful Black women,” Bryant said, crediting activists such as Nina Turner, Nekima Levy Armstrong, and Tamika Mallory with leading the boycott. “Let the record reflect and show that it was Black women that started this movement.”

The Target Fast Was One Strategy In A Larger Movement

Bryant explained to Capital B that Target Fast was designed to mobilize the Black church to support the boycott, not to replace it.

The fast originally began as a 40-day campaign from Ash Wednesday to Easter in 2025, encouraging supporters to redirect spending toward Black-owned businesses and participate in collective economic action.

Bryant said approximately 300,000 people signed up for the initiative, helping create momentum around the movement’s economic demands.

Those demands included restoring corporate DEI commitments, honoring a $2 billion pledge to Black businesses, increasing investments in Black banks, and creating business education partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities.

While Bryant acknowledged the fast has officially ended, he emphasized that the broader push for economic accountability remains far from finished.

“The struggle continues,” Bryant said. “And the best is yet to come.”

Organizers say the boycott effort will continue as activists monitor whether Target follows through on the remaining demands tied to the movement.

Biblically Blasted Jamal Bryant Responds To Target Boycott Backlash, Apologizes For Being Out Of Touch—'This Week I Failed' was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Habitat For Humanity Hosts 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball

Kiki Shepard, 'Showtime At The Apollo' Co-Host, Dies At 74

Hip-Hop Wired
Outside Lands Music Festival 2025

LaRussell Raises Eyebrows After Calling Controversial Figures “Heaven Sent” In New Snippet

Hip-Hop Wired
Jasmine Crockett Holds Campaign Rally In Dallas, Texas

Member Of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Security Team Shot Dead By Cops

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake DMs Fan Who Explains The Rapper's Lyrics & Beefs To His Girlfriend On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Boys 4 Life
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To See B2K, Bow Wow & More at BOYS 4 LIFE Tour

Don Toliver Octane Tour, Toyota Center, May 14, 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Don Toliver LIVE May 14th

Houston-Area Leader Rebuffs Texas Governor With Stay-Home Plea
Local  |  J-Mac

Judge Lina Hidalgo Confrontation at Houston Rodeo

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Pulling The (P-Poppin') Plug: The Atlanta Hawks Cancel 'Magic City Monday' Game After Baller Backlash

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close