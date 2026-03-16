Vanity Fair Oscars After Party Fashion We Loved
Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Fashion From The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
- Celebs trade Oscars formality for bolder, more fashion-forward looks at the Vanity Fair after-party.
- The guest list mixes actors, musicians, and other entertainers who didn't attend the ceremony but still want to turn heads.
- Standout looks from Ciara, Keke Palmer, and Quinta Brunson showcase architectural gowns, figure-hugging silhouettes, and sultry glamour.
The Oscars always deliver major fashion moments. The gowns. The glam. The history-making looks that dominate social media before the ceremony even ends.
But if you ask the fashion girls and guys, the real stunners come later.
The Vanity Fair Oscars after party has become its own runway moment. Celebs loosen up after the ceremony, trading the Academy Awards’ formality for something bolder. Think less pageantry and more fashion-forward fun.
Even Vanity Fair has acknowledged that its famous after-party carpet “requires a look all its own.” And year after year, the guest list delivers exactly that. Stars arrive in outfits designed specifically for the moment—sometimes after changing from their Oscars looks, sometimes just showing up ready to own the night.
The crowd is also a little different. Actors mingle with musicians, fashion insiders, athletes, and entertainers who may not have attended the Oscars ceremony but still showed up ready to turn a look.
Either way, we look forward to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party every year because this is where the fashion risks happen.
And our favorite celebrities don’t come to play.
Ciara, Keke Palmer, And Quinta Brunson Brought The Fashion Heat At Vanity Fair
This year we loved a look from Ciara. The singer delivered head-to-toe fashion drama. She ditched her signature blonde waves for a sharp, asymmetrical black haircut that mirrored the architectural lines of her dress.
The sculptural black gown featured bold structure and dramatic lines that felt straight off a couture runway. The sweeping train sealed the moment, giving the look high-fashion energy from every angle. Paired with striking glam, Ci Ci looked like she stepped out of a fashion editorial.
Keke Palmer also gave us a standout moment. The star stunned in deep purple velvet that hugged every curve. The long-sleeve maxi dress featured hip cutouts that showed off her toned physique and reminded everyone she’s putting in the work in the gym.
The entire look was sleek and confident, especially paired with her blonde-highlighted pixie cut. Keke looked polished, powerful, and ready to celebrate.
And of course, the queen of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, delivered a look that turned heads.
Taking a break from some of her recent playful silhouettes, the creator leaned into something sultry and glamorous. She wore a sheer black Tom Ford gown featuring a halter neckline, a dramatic keyhole detail, and a fitted silhouette that highlighted her figure.
Her sandy-blonde waves and glowing glam completed the look. The entire vibe said one thing: Quinta came ready to party.
No notes, Quinta. No notes.
Keep scrolling to see more fashion moments from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Take your own notes and decide for yourself who brought the heat.
Gallery: More Vanity Fair Oscars After Party Looks We Loved
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor served sleek glamour in an ivory satin gown that hugged her frame and flowed into a soft train. The minimalist silhouette featured delicate chain straps and a daring open back. She finished the look with a chic pixie cut, diamond jewelry, and soft glam.
Lizzo
Lizzo stunned in a sheer chocolate brown lace gown featuring dramatic ruffles along the neckline and a daring keyhole cutout at the chest. The fitted silhouette highlighted her curves while the delicate lace created a bold yet romantic effect. She paired the look with a voluminous platinum blonde bob, glowing makeup, and statement rings.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Da’Vine Joy Randolph brought soft glamour to the carpet in a white lace and satin gown. The sheer lace bodice flowed into a draped satin skirt with a thigh-high slit that added movement and drama. Her long copper waves and radiant glam completed the elegant moment.
Ryan Destiny
Ryan Destiny glowed in a shimmering champagne-toned gown that hugged her figure from bodice to hem. The dress featured chain-inspired embellishments draped across the shoulders and waist, adding texture and shine. She kept the glam sleek with straight hair, bronzed skin, and minimal jewelry.
Law Roach
Celebrity stylist Law Roach delivered a fashion-forward menswear moment in a tailored black suit with velvet trim. The relaxed silhouette, layered shirt details, and tinted sunglasses gave the look vintage flair with modern attitude. He finished the ensemble with statement accessories and a small clutch.
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks floated down the carpet in a lavender sculptural gown with pleated detailing and a dramatic high-low skirt. The structured bodice created a striking shape while the flowing fabric added movement. She completed the look with a sleek bob and metallic heels.
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige brought full diva energy in a black strapless gown featuring a red embellished panel down the center. The dramatic cape added volume and red-carpet drama behind her. Diamond jewelry and her signature blonde waves completed the show-stopping moment.
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea
Usher looked sharp in a cream tuxedo jacket paired with high-waisted black pants and a classic bow tie. Jennifer Goicoechea stood beside him in a sculptural black corset top and fitted leather skirt with sheer gloves. Together the couple delivered a coordinated black-tie fashion moment.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross leaned into modern drama with a sleek black bodysuit paired with a voluminous white sculptural skirt. The contrast between the fitted top and exaggerated silhouette created a high-fashion statement. She finished the look with minimalist heels and glowing makeup.
Olandria Carthen
Olandria Carthen made a striking entrance in a dramatic white gown by Pajtim. The plunging halter neckline and flowing panels created movement while highlighting her figure. Her updo and radiant glam added even more drama to the look.
Jayme Lawson
Jayme Lawson turned heads in a bold purple textured mini dress featuring dramatic sculptural detailing and an asymmetrical train. The statement-making design combined playful proportions with high fashion flair. She completed the look with strappy heels and sleek pulled-back hair.
Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Fashion From The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com