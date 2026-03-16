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Houston Cougars Men’s Basketball: Big 12 Run and What’s Next

The Houston Cougars men’s basketball continue to prove they are one of the top teams in college basketball. Led by head coach Kelvin Sampson

Published on March 16, 2026

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The Houston Cougars men’s basketball continue to prove they are one of the top teams in college basketball. Led by head coach Kelvin Sampson, the Cougars battled through the tough Big 12 Conference and finished near the top of the standings this season.

Houston made a strong run in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, using their trademark defense and physical style of play to reach the championship game before falling to the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball.

Now the Cougars turn their focus to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Houston enters the tournament as a No. 2 seed and will face the Idaho Vandals men’s basketball in the first round on Thursday at 9:10 PM in Oklahoma City.

If the Cougars advance, they will face the winner of Texas A&M Aggies men’s basketball and Saint Mary’s Gaels men’s basketball in the next round.

For fans in H-Town, the message is simple: the Cougars are still in the hunt and looking to make a deep March run.

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