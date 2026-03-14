A Comedy Dynasty Grows! Jasmin Lawrence & Eric Murphy Reveal Name Of Their Daughter At Epic Baby Shower

The merging of two of Hollywood’s most iconic comedy families is officially entering a joyful new chapter. Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, and Eric Murphy, the son of Eddie Murphy, recently gathered their inner circle for a stunning baby shower that has social media buzzing. As the couple prepares to welcome their first child, they have finally shared the sentimental details fans have been waiting for.

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Following a day filled with laughter and celebratory vibes, Jasmin Lawrence took to social media to share the sweetest highlight from the festivities. In a loving video where she is seen gently rubbing her baby bump, Jasmin revealed that the couple will be naming their baby girl Ari Skye Murphy.

The mom-to-be was visibly moved as she shared the news, speaking directly to her unborn child with the message, “Mommy loves you so much. This day is all for you.” The revelation confirms that Jasmin is fully embracing mommy mode, and fans have been quick to flood her comments with well-wishes for the newest member of the Murphy-Lawrence lineage.

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The journey to this bundle of joy has been a favorite topic for fans of both legendary comedians. Jasmin and Eric Murphy have been dating for several years, navigating their relationship with a mix of public appearances and private intimacy. The couple first announced they were expecting in February 2026 with a sophisticated black-and-white maternity shoot, captioned simply, “Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift.”

Their path to parenthood follows a romantic proposal in November 2024, where Eric surprised Jasmin with a classic setup of roses and candlelight. While many expected a big wedding between the two families, Eddie Murphy threw a curveball during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show. He revealed that the couple had actually opted for a quiet, private church ceremony with just themselves and a preacher. Eddie even joked that the low-key nuptials likely thrilled Martin Lawrence, as it spared him the bill for a Hollywood-scale production.

The arrival of Ari Skye Murphy marks a historic moment for pop culture, uniting the legacies of the two comedians and real-life friends Eddie and Martin. As the couple prepares for their daughter’s birth, the joy seen at the recent baby shower makes it clear that Ari Skye will be surrounded by plenty of love and humor.

A Comedy Dynasty Grows! Jasmin Lawrence & Eric Murphy Reveal Name Of Their Daughter At Epic Baby Shower was originally published on bossip.com