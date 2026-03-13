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Quavo Stars In 'Takeover' Inspired By Atlanta's Street Racing

Quavo Stars In 'Takeover' Movie Inspired By Atlanta's Street Racing Scene

Published on March 13, 2026

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Quavo Stars In ‘Takeover’ Movie Inspired By Atlanta’s Street Racing Scene

Rapper Quavo takes the spotlight in the trailer for the newest movie Takeover, a crime-drama where a street racing native is looking to change his life.

The movie co-stars Billy Zane, Serayah, LaMonica Garrett, and Martin Sensmeier. Takeover will also feature a posthumous appearance by late Migos member Takeoff, marking the rapper’s final on-screen role.

“Fresh out of prison and determined to build something different, he’s pulled back into the chaos when a high-stakes job spins out of control. What starts as a quick play ignites a citywide chain reaction — rival crews circling, law enforcement tightening its grip, and powerful forces manipulating the night from behind the scenes,” according to a synopsis.

Quavo’s most notable acting appearances also include Narcos: Mexico and Atlanta, alongside his Migos group members, while also voicing in the animated movie Sneaks.

Takeover is set to hit theatres on May 8. You can watch the official trailer below.

Quavo Stars In 'Takeover' Movie Inspired By Atlanta's Street Racing Scene was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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