Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Dak Prescott Wedding Allegedly Called Off Over ‘Ongoing Infidelity’

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos’ Wedding Allegedly Called Off Over ‘Ongoing Infidelity’

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

More details about the would-be wedding of Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos have been revealed.

Gateway Celebrity Fight Night 2024
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Prescott and Ramos were set to getting married next month, but recently called off their wedding. Initial reports suggested that a prenuptial agreement is why Ramos called off her wedding to NFL star Dak Prescott, but new reports claim he was guilty of “ongoing infidelity issues.”

According to Page Six, a source familiar with the situation says that Ramos believes the football star had a history of communicating with other women during his relationship with her, but she stayed with him hoping he would clean up his act for the sake of their family.

Together, the former couple share daughters Margaret, 2, and Aurora, almost 10 months.

That same source added that Sarah and Dak, both 32, had a serious conversation about this back in January ahead of their wedding, which was supposed to take place in Lake Como, Italy, next month. Just before their split, the pair celebrated a joint bachelor-bachelorette party with a trip to the Bahamas.

Page Six goes on to report that Ramos and the Prescott stayed behind in the Bahamas after their friends left, which is when their relationship crumbled. That’s when at she found out that he was allegedly using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and former flings.

The mother of two reportedly confronted Prescott about his alleged infidelity, making the decision to pull the plug on their wedding. They then sent out hundreds of emails to their wedding guests announcing the disappointing news. The source added that despite their history, Ramos is “done” with their romantic relationship and wants to focus on co-parenting their children.

When news of their split first broke, rumors immediatly began circulating that Ramos refused to sign a prenuptial agreement. She quickly shut that down via an Instagram comment, though, writing, “This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.”

Luckily, Ramos seems to be doing well after the shocking split, giving her friends a shoutout following their trip, gushing: “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos’ Wedding Allegedly Called Off Over ‘Ongoing Infidelity’ was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Chanukah With The Stars Gala

Alexander Brothers Found Guilty On Sex Trafficking Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug's Former Attorney, Brian Steel

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Boosie on set

Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Don Toliver Octane Tour, Toyota Center, May 14, 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Don Toliver LIVE May 14th

News  |  Boom Shikha

Water scarcity in 2026: The expanding impact of drought conditions

iOne Local | Rodeo Houston Landing Pages | 2026-03-04
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A 4 Pack To See Shaboozey Live This Friday!!

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Supacell' Actor Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close