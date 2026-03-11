Dak Prescott Split With Fiancée Not About Money

Speculation started flying online after reports surfaced that the couple had called off their upcoming ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, which had been scheduled for April 10. One rumor that quickly gained traction claimed the breakup stemmed from a disagreement over a prenuptial agreement — specifically that Ramos didn’t want to sign one protecting Prescott’s NFL fortune.

Source: Omar Vega / Getty

But according to sources close to the situation, that narrative is completely false. Ramos reportedly told friends she fully intended to make the marriage work and didn’t view divorce as an option once vows were exchanged.

Sources also say Ramos comes from a well-off family with strong ties in Tampa, Florida, and has built her own career as a wine and spirits specialist. Because of that, their relationship was never centered around Prescott’s salary as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

As for the prenup rumors, sources say Ramos made it clear she wasn’t interested in Prescott’s wealth and was never asked to sign any kind of agreement.

While the exact reason behind the split remains private, the couple has already informed guests that their planned destination wedding in Italy has been canceled.

Despite ending their engagement, Prescott and Ramos are now focused on co-parenting their two young children together.