Thinking Of Going Pixie? Check Out Justine Skye At Paris Fashion Week

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Girls with pixies obviously have more fun. Just ask our girl Justine Skye. She has been rocking the chic pixie while enjoying Paris Fashion Week.

From luxe cafés to front row seats at designer shows, Justine has been serving pixie perfection all week. The singer stepped out across the city with effortless confidence. Her edgy, polished looks had us gagging. But we aren’t surprised.

Justine is known to be a hair chameleon. She loves switching things up—playing with warm blondes, rich reds, and tones that complement her glowing skin. Whether she’s wearing long waves or a cropped cut, she always makes the style her own.

Justine Skye Is All About The Pixie Cut At Paris Fashion Week

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When it came to attending the Isabel Marant show, the bombshell beauty was not playing. The singer layered a rich brown fur jacket over a sheer black knit corset top that showed off her toned midriff. She paired the sultry piece with relaxed black leather shorts and carried a sleek black clutch. Oversized crystal chandelier earrings brought the drama, while narrow cat-eye sunglasses added an extra layer of cool-girl attitude. Her honey-blonde pixie was styled sleek with edgy bangs.

Source: Peter White / Getty

Later, she popped out at the Mugler show in a dramatic black dress. The bodice was covered in glossy jewel embellishments. The sculpted silhouette paired beautifully with her slicked-back pixie, smoky eye makeup, and glowing skin. The overall vibe was sharp, polished, and very much in line with Mugler’s signature power aesthetic.

Source: Alena Zakirova / Getty

Justine also served a softer fashion moment in a Balenciaga look she shared on Instagram. The singer wore a white cropped tank with a textured feathered midi skirt and sharp white heels. Her pixie was styled in soft waves with sculpted curls. Her glam featured a bold winged eye, sculpted contour, and a radiant highlight across the cheekbones. The dramatic makeup look felt even more fierce paired with her short hairstyle.

Source: Vanni Bassetti / Getty

Spring and summer are right around the corner, making the chic pixie cut an ideal style for the warmer months. And if you needed a little inspiration before heading to the salon, Justine Skye is already proving that the short cut can deliver endless fashion moments.

Thinking Of Going Pixie? Check Out Justine Skye At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com