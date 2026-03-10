Health Scare Forces Jeremih to Exit Upcoming B2K Tour

Singer Jeremih will no longer be joining the upcoming “Boys 4 Life” tour after revealing he is dealing with a serious health issue.

The R&B star shared the news with fans on social media, explaining that a medical condition will prevent him from hitting the road with the tour, which features acts including B2K and Bow Wow. The tour is scheduled to begin in March.

In a message posted to Instagram, Jeremih said his health and recovery are the top priority right now.

“Due to a serious medical condition, Jeremih will be unable to participate in the upcoming B2K tour scheduled to begin in March,” the statement read. “He has been dealing with a health issue, and his condition continues to be closely monitored by his doctor.”

Jeremih added that he and his team are focused on treatment and recovery while thanking fans and the tour’s organizers for their support and patience.

Hints about his absence surfaced earlier this week when Bow Wow posted a promotional flyer for the “Boys 4 Life” tour that noticeably left Jeremih’s name off the lineup, sparking speculation among fans.

While details about the singer’s condition have not been publicly disclosed, Jeremih assured supporters that his team is prioritizing his care.

For now, the tour will move forward without the Chicago-born hitmaker, known for songs like “Birthday Sex” and “Don’t Tell ’Em,” as he takes time away from the stage to focus on his health.