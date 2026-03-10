Listen Live
After Offset Cleared His Debt, IRS Now Targets Quavo

The IRS says Quavo racked up nearly $3 million in unpaid federal taxes from 2021 through 2023, and the government has now filed a federal tax lien to collect the debt.

Published on March 10, 2026

Rapper Quavo is facing a major financial headache after the IRS reportedly slapped the hip-hop star with a multi-million-dollar federal tax lien.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the government claims Quavo — whose real name is Quavois Marshall — failed to pay federal taxes across three separate years. The filing, submitted in January, alleges the Atlanta rapper owes $915,660 for 2021, $887,486 for 2022, and $1,109,497.79 for 2023, bringing the total to more than $2.9 million in unpaid taxes.

JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Source: JMBLYA 2017 – Dallas – Front Of House Photos

A federal tax lien allows the IRS to stake a legal claim on a person’s property until the debt is resolved, meaning the rapper could face serious financial consequences if the balance isn’t paid or settled.

The situation also comes just months after fellow Offset, Quavo’s former Migos bandmate, dealt with a similar issue. In December 2025, the IRS released a lien against Offset after he paid off a reported $1.57 million tax debt tied to the 2022 tax year.

Neither Quavo nor his representatives have publicly commented on the new lien. For now, the case highlights how even some of hip-hop’s biggest stars aren’t immune from Uncle Sam’s reach.

