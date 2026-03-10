Listen Live
Houston Gas Prices Jump Nearly 50 Cents

Houston drivers are seeing a noticeable hit at the pump this week as gas prices jump nearly 50 cents per gallon in just a matter of day

Published on March 10, 2026

24478625
Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Houston drivers are seeing a noticeable hit at the pump this week as gas prices jump nearly 50 cents per gallon in just a matter of days. The average price for regular gasoline in the area now sits around $3.04 per gallon, up from roughly $2.55 last week.

Experts point to global events, especially rising tensions in the Middle East, as the main driver behind the surge. The conflict is affecting oil shipments through key routes like the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 20 percent of the world’s oil supply. As crude oil prices climb, gas prices here in Houston quickly follow.

Because Houston is a hub for the energy industry, with major refineries and pipelines serving both local and national markets, residents often feel these global shifts immediately. Industry analysts warn that prices may stay elevated or climb even higher if the international situation continues to disrupt supply.

For everyday drivers, this means more expensive fill-ups at a time when many are getting ready for spring travel. Some local experts recommend using apps to compare fuel prices, carpooling, or exploring public transit options to ease the impact of higher gas costs.

With the rest of the spring season ahead, Houstonians will want to keep an eye on the pump as global events continue to play out in local prices.

