Celebrity

2026 Essence Festival Features Cardi B, Kehlani, Brandy & Monica

2026 ESSENCE Festival Features Cardi, Kehlani, Brandy & Monica Bringing Bayou Blessings To NOLA

Alert, everyone! ESSENCE Fest has announced its first wave of performers and it includes some leading ladies in music.

Published on March 9, 2026

The culture’s biggest summer link up is officially loading. The ESSENCE Festival of Culture returns in 2026 and the first (all-women) wave of performers is making headlines.



As we celebrate Women’s History Month, this first announcement is filled with fan favorite R&B and Hip Hop’s hottest performers and a living legend to top it all off. Check out what to expect at this year’s ESSENCE Festival.

According to Essence, the iconic festival revealed its first round of artists for the 2026 Evening Concert Series at the Caesars Superdome. It all takes place July 3 through July 5 in New Orleans. The outlet reports that this year’s early lineup is led entirely by women, celebrating Women’s History Month with a mix of hip hop heavy hitters, R&B favorites, and a living legend.

If you have ever been to ESSENCE Fest, you already know the vibes. The city becomes a full on cultural takeover packed with music, Black excellence, beauty moments, and nonstop events from morning panels to late night concerts.

This year’s first wave of performers is already shaping up to deliver exactly that.

2026 ESSENCE Fest Lineup

The first wave includes a mix of chart topping stars and iconic voices who have shaped R&B and hip hop.

  • Cardi B
  • Latto
  • Kehlani
  • Brandy & Monica
  • Patti LaBelle

Daytime Programming At ESSENCE Fest

Before the concerts light up the Superdome each night, festival goers will spend their days at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center enjoying conversations, culture, and curated experiences.

Attendees can expect:

• ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival featuring culinary demos and tastings
• BEAUTYCON at ESSENCEFEST spotlighting beauty trends and industry leaders
• AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA celebrating fashion, music, and Black creativity
• ESSENCE Film Festival by ESSENCE Studios showcasing filmmakers and storytelling
• ESSENCE Stage featuring conversations with celebrities, activists, and innovators
• SOKO MRKT by ESSENCE highlighting Black owned businesses and vendors
• ESSENCE Authors bringing bestselling writers and thought leaders to the stage
• ESSENCE GU Kickback creating space for community and culture

And, this is just the beginning. Additional performers, special guests, and programming announcements are expected in the months leading up to the July holiday weekend.

If the first wave is any sign of what is coming, ESSENCE Fest 2026 is about to deliver another unforgettable celebration of Black music, culture, and community.

2026 ESSENCE Festival Features Cardi, Kehlani, Brandy & Monica Bringing Bayou Blessings To NOLA was originally published on bossip.com

