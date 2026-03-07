Listen Live
Mac Heritage Day: Because Sometimes You Just Gotta Celebrate Yourself

Published on March 7, 2026

Mac Heritage Day 2026
Black Heritage Day at RodeoHouston is one of the most legendary nights of the entire three week run. The tradition celebrates Black culture in rodeo history while bringing thousands of people to NRG Stadium for a night filled with music, dancing, food and fashion.

Fans show up dressed in their Western best to celebrate Southern culture before capping the evening with a major concert. In 2026, the spotlight performer for the highly anticipated night was Lizzo.

Mac Heritage Day 2026
But before the official Lizzo show was happening inside the stadium, a different kind of “heritage day” was quietly unfolding on the rodeo grounds.

J-Mac, the beloved 97.9 The Box radio personality known for his outrageous humor and self proclaimed title of “The Freestyle King,” decided this year was the perfect time to debut something he calls Mac Heritage Day. According to J-Mac, since he has never been invited to perform at the rodeo, he decided to simply create his own celebration.

Although he announced Mac Heritage Day on-air and on social media weeks ago, no one thought he was serious.

The radio host showed up with a large image of himself and invited fans to take photos as if they were celebrating a cultural icon. Rodeo goers who stumbled across the moment quickly realized Mac was serious about the Mac Heritage Day and an impromptu dance party began.

Mac Heritage Day 2026
Again, what makes the moment even funnier is that absolutely no one thought he was serious. Not fans. Not people walking the rodeo grounds. And not even his own radio station. But that didn’t stop J-Mac from declaring Mac Heritage Day a success, proving once again that sometimes you just gotta celebrate yourself.

