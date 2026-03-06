Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson Laid To Rest In Chicago, Obama, Biden, Clintons, Kamala Harris Attend

It shouldn’t be surprising that the list of famous faces in attendance at Jackson’s celebration of life is extensive. On the political side of things, both Bill and Hillary Clinton, Joe and Jill Biden, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris all pulled up to pay their respects.

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Additionally, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Rep. Maxine Waters, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker were also in attendance. On the celebrity front, Tyler Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Gospel singer Bebe Winans, Pastor Marvin Winans, Judge Mathis, and NBA legend Isiah Thomas all were seen at the service.