Ludacris Is Celebrating 25 Years Of HITS At Jazz In The Gardens

You Don’t Have Jazz In The Gardens Tickets? That’s Ludacris! Legendary Atlanta Hitmaker Is Bringing His 25th Anniversary Set To The Famed Music Festival This Weekend

Ludacris joins The Isley Brothers, Nelly & Ashanti, Jhené Aiko, GloRilla, Mýa, and more at star-studded Jazz In The Gardens

Published on March 5, 2026

Are you pulling up to Jazz in the Gardens?

ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Legendary Atlanta hitmaker, Ludacris, is celebrating 25 years of hits at this year’s star-studded Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival taking over Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens this weekend, March 7-8. 

In its 19th year, JITG Music Fest (named one of the nation’s top festivals by Newsweek) is bringing together some of music’s biggest acts and legends, including The Isley Brothers, Nelly & Ashanti, Jhené Aiko, Ella Mai, GloRilla, Mýa, and more for two dynamic days in the gardens. 

Check out the full lineup below:

Known for her soul-soothing melodies, Jhené Aiko will align chakras, elevate energies, and possibly inspire some women to un-block (or re-block, depending on the song) their ex as the closing headliner on Saturday night, March 7.

Jazz In The Gardens 2026
Source: Jazz In The Gardens

On Sunday, March 8, guests will be treated to three consecutive icons: El DeBarge, The Isley Brothers, and Stephanie Mills, with heart-eyed hitmakers Nelly and Ashanti closing things out with back-to-back sets.

And, as always, a time will be had during the D-Nice & Friends set with appearances by SWV, Case, Donnell Jones, Robin Thicke, Sunshine Anderson, and host Kenny Burns.

Hosted by the City of Miami Gardens and produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the feel-good festival continues to grow into a cultural phenomenon with viral moments like Doechii’s powerhouse performance during Lauryn Hill’s iconic set last year.

“Our community looks forward to Jazz in the Gardens every year because it brings people together in a powerful, joyful way,” said former Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

“This festival is a celebration of art, culture, and connection, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors from near and far for another incredible weekend in Miami Gardens,” he said.

Guaranteed to be a good time, you can still buy JITG tickets here ahead of the festival this weekend.

You Don't Have Jazz In The Gardens Tickets? That's Ludacris! Legendary Atlanta Hitmaker Is Bringing His 25th Anniversary Set To The Famed Music Festival This Weekend was originally published on bossip.com

