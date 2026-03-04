Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Keith Lee Invests In Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Keith Lee Takes A Bite Out Of The Food Business By Investing In Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Keith Lee has invested in Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and is helping promote its expansion throughout the country and Canada.

Published on March 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Multi-Year Partnership with Keith Lee
Source: Keith Lee and Brooklyn Dumpling Shop / Keith Lee and Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

After years of sampling the best (and worst) food around the country and blasting reviews out to 17 million TikTok followers, Keith Lee is finally putting his money where his mouth is.

The social media star has announced he’s become an investor in Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. Not only is it his first money move within the food business, but it also comes at an integral time. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop currently has 22 stores in the United States and has expansive plans to open more throughout the country and in Canada. 

To jumpstart the multi-year partnership, Lee will be on hand at the Dallas location on Friday, March 6, to meet up with fans supporting the dumpling shop. The first 100 guests in line will be gifted brand merchandise, with Lee promising to announce more details about the pop-up appearance on his TikTok, @keith_lee125. 

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will also be stepping into Lee’s world with a booth at his first-ever FamiLee Day on May 16 at UNO Lakefront in New Orleans. It will be hosted by KevOnStage and feature performances by Kirk Franklin and Mannie Fresh, and is described as a “one-day festival that will include food experiences, live music, carnival rides, and a family obstacle course.”

Lee’s stamp of approval means the world to any food spot in the age of social media, and this new partnership shows how much he believes in the growing business of Brooklyn Dumping Shop.

“I’ve always believed that food brings people together, and that’s what stood out to me about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. It’s creative, it’s accessible, and it doesn’t cut corners on flavor,” said Keith Lee. “Partnering with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is about more than just great food, it’s about community, culture, and creating experiences people can enjoy and trust. I’m excited to be part of what they’re building and to help introduce even more people to something special.”

A former MMA fighter, Lee gained fame during the COVID TikTok boom by having food delivered to his home and filming himself reviewing it for his fast-growing audience.

Keith Lee Takes A Bite Out Of The Food Business By Investing In Brooklyn Dumpling Shop was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

Hip-Hop Wired
British rapper Justin Jude Clarke-Samuels aka Ghetts...

Supacell' Actor Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

Hip-Hop Wired

Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Cardi Concert Afterparty
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to the OFFICIAL Cardi B Afterparty at Sekai | March 4

Beyonce Concert In Houston
103 Items
News  |  J. Bachelor

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

NAACP Image Awards: Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan Receive Standing Ovation After BAFTAs N-Word Incident, MBJ Says 'I Love Being Black'

7 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

What’s Black On Netflix: March 2026

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 2, 2026

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close