Texans Re-Sign Trent Brown After Offensive Line Shakeup

The Houston Texans are reinforcing their offensive line after a busy week of roster moves, agreeing to a one-year extension with veteran tackle Trent Brown worth up to $7 million, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The deal comes as Houston reshapes its offensive front following a pair of trades involving key linemen. The Texans have agreed to send starting right tackle Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns and also plan to trade lineman Juice Scruggs to the Detroit Lions as part of a deal to acquire running back David Montgomery. Both trades will become official when the 2026 NFL league year begins next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

With those moves pending, Houston moved quickly to keep Brown in the fold.

The 6-foot-8, 380-pound lineman served as a spot starter for the Texans last season but became an important contributor once he returned from a knee injury that delayed his debut until Week 10. Brown ultimately started seven games and provided stability on the right side of the line during the second half of the season.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Next Gen Stats, Brown allowed a pressure rate of just 7.1% from Weeks 10 through 16, the sixth-lowest mark among right tackles with at least 200 pass-blocking snaps over that span. His performance helped solidify the Texans’ protection in key late-season games.

Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Brown has built a lengthy NFL résumé. The 32-year-old has appeared in 110 career games with 103 starts across 11 seasons and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

For Houston, the extension provides a veteran presence and proven pass protector as the team transitions its offensive line heading into the 2026 season. Brown’s experience and size give the Texans a dependable option at tackle as they prepare for the changes coming once the new league year officially begins.