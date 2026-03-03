Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Henrietta Lacks’ Family Settles Second Lawsuit With Big Pharma

Biological Justice: Henrietta Lacks’ Family Settles 2nd Lawsuit With Big Pharma Over Stolen Cervical Cells

Published on March 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lawrence Lacks and Ron Lacks, the son and grandson of Henrietta Lacks, have launched a campaign against the book and movie, starring Oprah, about Henrietta Lacks, claiming inaccuracies
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The story of Henrietta Lacks is one that lays bare the variety of ways that Black people have been historically deceived, taken advantage of, played, finessed, and scammed by these United States of America. In 1951, Lacks went to the hospital, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, desperately seeking care for cervical cancer. During that appointment, Lacks’ cervical cells, known as “HeLa cells,” were harvested without her consent and used for decades of research due to her immortalized human cell line. HeLa cells have been integral in the engineering of vaccines for COVID, and treatments for Parkinson’s, cancer, influenza, and many others.

Henrietta Lacks statue
Source: Ben Birchall – PA Images / Getty

Recently, Lacks’ surviving family members have been fighting in court seeking justice for the immeasurable wrong that was done to their ancestor. According to Yahoo! News, the family has reached their second settlement with Big Pharma holding them accountable for their misdeeds and devious practices with the help of ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump. This particular suit was filed against a Swiss-based company, Novartis, that owns a reported hundreds of patents based on Lacks’ HeLa cells.

Via New York Times:

“Novartis was aware that these cells were taken without consent,” the lawsuit said. “Despite this, Novartis never sought or received permission from the estate of Henrietta Lacks to use her cells, treating them as mere tools or resources.”

The details of the settlement remain private but both parties released a joint statement acknowledging that all terms have been satisfied.

“Members of the family of Henrietta Lacks and Novartis are pleased they were able to find a way to resolve this matter filed by Henrietta Lacks’s estate outside of court,” the statement noted.

Of course, no civil rights lawsuit settlement would be complete without attorney Crump putting a period on it.

“For the family and her grandchildren, this is certainly justice because people said they would never realize any benefit or compensation from her immortal HeLa cells, even though these pharmaceutical companies were profiting billions and billions of dollars,” Crump added in a separate interview, revealing the family’s satisfaction with the settlement.

There are undoubtedly more battles to win, but setting these legal precedents bodes well for the future of the Lacks’ family’s fight for justice. Ws in the chat!

Biological Justice: Henrietta Lacks’ Family Settles 2nd Lawsuit With Big Pharma Over Stolen Cervical Cells was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

Hip-Hop Wired
Bobby Dee Presents Kings Of The West

DJ Quik’s Son Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In 2022 Shooting

Hip-Hop Wired
House Democrats Hold Capitol Hill Hearing On Ending Violent Immigration Enforcement By Federal Agents

Ilhan Omar Fries Nancy Mace Online, Internet Joins In

Hip-Hop Wired
57th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Deon Cole Reveals Barbz Backlash After Nicki Minaj NAACP Image Award Joke

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

NAACP Image Awards: Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan Receive Standing Ovation After BAFTAs N-Word Incident, MBJ Says 'I Love Being Black'

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 2, 2026

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Megan Thee Stallion Hopes Wedding Bells Are In Her Future

11 Items
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Rep. Al Green Held Up “Black People Aren’t Apes” Sign, Ejected From State Of The Union

News  |  Weso

OkayPlayer’s ‘The Almanac Of Rap’ Podcast Returns For A New Season

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close