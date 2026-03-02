Listen Live
'Scary Movie 6' Teases Return of OG Characters & More Spoofs

The Wayans Bros Spoof 'Get Out' & 'Sinners' In First 'Scary Movie 6' Trailer

It's been over a decade since we got a new installment in the Scary Movie franchise, and for the sixth film, the OGs that made the films great are finally back.

Published on March 2, 2026

  • The new film is a direct follow-up to Scary Movie 5, which, for the first time in franchise history, didn't feature Anna Faris's Cindy Campbell and Regina Hall's Brenda Meeks. 
  • Scary Movie 6 takes cracks at recent horror flicks like M3GAN, Smile, Get Out, The Substance, Wednesday, and everyone's new favorite vampire flick, Sinners.
Paramount Pictures / Miramax / Scary Movie 6

The Wayans Brothers are hoping their return in Scary Movie 6 can restore their beloved horror movie spoof franchise to its former glory.

The Wayans Brothers are back in control for Scary Movie 6, and so are the original characters from the first two films, which will make fans very happy.

The film is written by Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, along with Rick Alvarez. It brings back fan favorites Cindy, Brenda, Shorty (Marlon Wayans), and Ray (Shawn Wayans) as they once again navigate a fictional world full of all the characters from different horror movies, including Ghostface from Scream, which kickstarted the Scary Movie franchise.

What Can Fans Expect From Scary Movie 6?

That same formula continues with Scary Movie 6, taking cracks at recent horror flicks like M3GAN, Smile, Get Out, The Substance, Wednesday, and everyone’s new favorite vampire flick, Sinners.

Political correctness also isn’t safe. The trailer opens with Sydney Parks’s Dei Meeks making light of pronoun use, telling a straphanger watching her being killed that they prefer they/them pronouns.

Our current politics are also in the film, with Cindy telling Brenda she doesn’t think they should hug because she is a Republican and is “supposed to be racist now.” Brenda replies by saying she considers all white people to be racist.

Of course, there is plenty of NSFW humor just like the first film, with one of the killers getting assaulted with a sex toy.

As far as the reaction to Scary Movie 6, it seems that fans, for the most part, will be seated, mainly because of the return of the original characters and the Wayans brothers being involved again.

Scary Movie 6 hits theaters June 12. You can see more reactions below.

The Wayans Bros Spoof 'Get Out' & 'Sinners' In First 'Scary Movie 6' Trailer was originally published on cassiuslife.com

