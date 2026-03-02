Get The Look: Teyana Taylor, Jayme Lawson And More Bring The Glam To The Actor Awards

Source: Last night’s 32nd Annual Actor Awards’ looks reminded us why awards season remains fashion and beauty’s most exciting runway. Hollywood’s biggest stars arrived ready to serve elevated glamour, modern nostalgia, and bold beauty statements that instantly set the tone for spring trends. From sculpted silhouettes to statement glam, the red carpet celebrated individuality while nodding to classic Hollywood elegance. Among the night’s standout moments, Teyana Taylor once again proved she is a red carpet force, pairing a striking Thom Browne strapless gown with a geometric smoky eye and soft bronzy blush by L’Oreal Paris that balanced drama with sophistication. Her glam embodied confidence and precision, offering beauty lovers guidance on how to make bold eye makeup feel wearable. Rising star Chase Infiniti also turned heads in custom Louis Vuitton, delivering effortless cool with a polished beauty look that complemented the night’s vintage-inspired fashion direction. Meanwhile, Jayme Lawson shone with refined glamour in Zuhair Murad, reminding us that understated elegance and naturally enhanced beauty continue to hold power and speak volumes on today’s carpets. Celebs Bring the Glam to the Actor Awards Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. And then there was Quinta Brunson, whose black-and-white Gabriela Hearst ensemble gained an unexpected edge thanks to a metallic manicure that added just the right spark. The gold, shimmering nails elevated her classic look, proving that the smallest beauty detail can completely transform an outfit. Paired with soft glam and glossy waves, her look felt timeless yet refreshingly modern. From statement eyes and radiant skin to bold nail moments and polished hair, the Actor Awards delivered endless inspiration for recreating celebrity glam in real life. And the best part is that many of these looks are more achievable than they appear with the right techniques, tools, and confidence. Read on as we break down each beauty look and show you exactly how to recreate your favorite red-carpet moments at home.

2. Chase Infiniti PRODUCT BREAKDOWN: Chase Infiniti’s hairstylist, Coree Moreno, drew inspiration from ‘New-Age Hollywood.’ Prep · Infiniti’s hair was prepped with the smoothing L’Oreal Paris EverPure Iron Sleek Shampoo & Conditioner to gently cleanse while reinforcing softness and manageability. According to her hairstylist, the sulfate-free formula helps maintain integrity while beginning the sleeking process in the wash phase, which is essential for a reflective, red-carpet finish. · L’Oreal Paris EverPure Iron Sleek Coat was then applied to damp hair to create a humidity-resistant shield while enhancing slip and shine. This step was key to achieving that polished, almost-liquid texture through the mid-lengths and ends while protecting during heat styling. The result was a glass-like base once the actress’s hair was blown out smooth using controlled tension to elongate the cuticle. Styling · After blowing Infiniti’s hair out, a deep side part was established, and a structured finger wave was sculpted at the temple to frame the face and anchor the jeweled headpiece. The remaining length was kept soft and fluid to contrast the precision at the front. L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray – Unscented was used to lock in the sculpted wave without stiffness, and it provided a brushable-control and flexible hold, keeping the structure intact while maintaining movement. A light veil was also misted over the finished style to preserve the sleek silhouette under lights and throughout wear.