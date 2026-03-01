U.S. & Israel Launch Major Strikes On Iran As Trump Urges Citizens To “Take Over Your Government”

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military assault on Iran early Saturday, marking what officials describe as a significant escalation in U.S. involvement against the Islamic Republic.

Source: HOSSEIN FATEMI / Getty

In an eight-minute video posted to Truth Social, President Donald Trump confirmed the operation.

“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran,” Trump said. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

According to the Associated Press’ reporting live updates, the strikes mark the second time in eight months that the Trump administration has used direct military force against Iran.

AP further reports that some of the first explosions appeared to strike areas near the compound of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. Iranian state media cited by AP said more than 200 people were killed nationwide, and smoke was seen rising from the capital.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Confirmed Dead, Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Vows Retaliation

After early conflicting reports, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed among the casualties in the strike.

However, in a nationally televised address reported by AP, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “There are growing signs that the tyrant is no longer alive.”

In a phone interview with NBC News cited by AP, Trump said regarding reports of Khamenei’s death,

“We feel that that is a correct story,” and added that “most” of Iran’s senior leadership is “gone.”

An anchor on Iranian State Television announced the Supreme Leader’s death at the age of 86:

“To the noble and proud people of Iran: With the ultimate grief and sorrow this is to inform you that following the barbaric attack by the criminal governments of America and the evil Zionist regime, the true example of faith, jihad and resistance, the Supreme Leader of the Revolution Grand Ayatollah Khamenei achieved the blessing of martyrdom.” Although the AP reported citizens seen cheering at the news, the Iranian cabinet vowed “great crime will never go unanswered.” The Revolutionary Guard released a statement treatening “a severe, decisive and regret-inducing punishment” and “the most-intense offensive operation” targeting U.S. and Israel bases in the region.

Iran Retaliates With Missiles And Drones

The Associated Press reports that hours after the U.S. and Israeli strikes, Iran launched missiles and drones toward Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.

According to the U.S. military, cited by AP, there have been no American casualties so far and minimal damage from the retaliatory strikes.

AP also reports that Iran has formally called on the United Nations Security Council to “take immediate action in response to this breach of international peace and security.” Iranian officials further warned that U.S. bases and facilities in the region would be considered “legitimate military objectives.”

Trump Justifies Strikes Over Nuclear And Missile Threats

According to AP, Trump justified the operation by claiming Iran had continued rebuilding its nuclear program and developing long range missiles capable of threatening U.S. allies and potentially the American homeland.

“They will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in his address.

A senior U.S. official, speaking anonymously to AP because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said intelligence indicated Iran was rebuilding nuclear infrastructure damaged in last year’s strikes and had developed the capability to produce high quality centrifuges.

Another senior administration official told AP that Iran’s conventional missile capability posed an “intolerable” risk to the United States, particularly after Tehran allegedly refused to discuss ballistic missile limits during negotiations.

Trump Calls For Iranian Citizens To Rise Up

In one of the most striking moments of his address, Trump directly appealed to the Iranian public.

“Now is the time to seize control of your destiny,” he said. “Take over your government.”

He also warned Iranian military and security forces to “lay down your weapons and have complete immunity. Or … face certain death.”

According to AP, Trump framed the operation as both a national security mission and an opportunity for internal change within Iran.

Global Security And Diplomatic Response

The Associated Press reports that European Union foreign ministers will hold emergency talks aimed at preventing further regional escalation.

AP also reports that Iraqi protesters demonstrated in Baghdad in support of Iran, while the FBI confirmed that counterterrorism and intelligence teams in the United States are on “high alert.”

Israel has closed crossings into Gaza, according to AP, citing security concerns amid the ongoing missile exchange.

As of Saturday evening, the situation remains fluid, with military operations and diplomatic communications ongoing.

