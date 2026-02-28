President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran

Source: – / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump has confirmed that “major combat operations” are underway against Iran.

It is a joint mission with Israel that the U.S. Department of War has called “Operation Epic Fury.”

The Israeli Air Force reportedly conducted numerous strikes across Iran Saturday morning in an effort to assassinate Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior political and military leaders.

An Israeli official told Axios that the goal “is to create all the conditions for the downfall of the Iranian regime.” He added that “developments will also depend on the extent to which the Iranian people rise up.”

Officials claim that Khamenei’s residence and government compound were among the targets that were hit this morning.

In a video posted on social media, President Trump spoke of a breakdown in nuclear negotiations and said the strikes are targeting military infrastructure and nuclear facilities in Tehran and several other major cities. In the message, Trump issued a direct ultimatum to the Iranian military to lay down their arms or “face certain death,” while simultaneously calling on the Iranian people to “seize control of your destiny,” asserting that the hour of their freedom is at hand.

The State Department is issuing immediate safety directives for Americans in the region.

In Israel, Ambassador Mike Huckabee has urged all American citizens in the country to leave immediately while flights remain available. Air raid sirens are blaring in Tel Aviv as Israelis are being told to take shelter.

The BBC says Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has promised a “crushing response” to this morning’s military action, and said Iran’s armed forces have already begun retaliatory measures.

Explosions have been reported near U.S. military bases across the Middle East, including in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE defense ministry says one civilian has died after debris from an intercepted missile fell on a residential neighborhood in Abu Dhabi.

As the conflict intensifies, the administration is warning that “U.S. lives may be lost” but maintains that the objective is to ensure Iran never achieves nuclear capability.

President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran was originally published on wibc.com