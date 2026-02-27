Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 27, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From honoring a civil rights giant to celebrating musical legends and exploring the creative process of a beloved author, here’s a recap of the essential news you should be aware of.

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

Honoring Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.

The nation begins to pay its final respects to the Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr., a monumental figure in the fight for civil rights. Mourners have started gathering in Chicago, where memorial services are now underway. The revered leader will lie in repose for two days at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, a place synonymous with his life’s work on Chicago’s south side. Following the Chicago services, Reverend Jackson’s journey will continue to Washington, D.C., and then to his home state of South Carolina, allowing people across the country to honor his enduring legacy of hope, activism, and empowerment.