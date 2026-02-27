Ras Baraka Dresses Down MAGA Pundit Over Trump's SOTU

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

On Wednesday (Feb. 25), Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka appeared on the most recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored as part of a panel discussing the State of the Union address given by President Donald Trump the night before. He wound up in a heated discussion with another panelist, The War Room podcast co-host Natalie Winters.

The dispute started after Winters claimed that immigrants are “destroying” American culture, and said that the Democratic Party wanted more illegal immigrants in the country because they would suppress wages for American workers. “Your Party can’t even stand up for Americans who were hit by trucks driven by an illegal alien!” Winters yelled, to which Baraka fired back, “That is absolutely incorrect!!”

Winters was referring to a bill currently being reviewed in Congress, which would prohibit migrants from getting commercial driver’s licenses. The bill, which Trump referred to in his SOTU as “Delilah’s Law,” was named after a 5-year-old girl in California who was struck and killed by a truck, which was driven by a migrant worker. Currently, migrants are able to obtain CDLs in 19 states.

Winters, whose other co-host is Trump adviser and far-right figure Steve Bannon, would continue: “They depress wages. They destroy the culture of this country. There are too many people. When you import tens of millions of people from other cultures, you no longer have a United States of America.”

Baraka called her a racist, which set Winters off into a pattern of talking over the mayor as he responded to her comments. “All of her racism is coming out now,” he replied. “The more she talks, the more her racism is being shown.” Morgan intervened so that Baraka could continue, and he highlighted the volatile actions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Newark and across the nation.

“This has nothing to do with crime,” he said. “In fact, as mayor of a city, I can tell you that if we solved for the number of immigrants in our city, our crime numbers would be extremely lower than they are now. Because most crimes in our city are not created by immigrants…they’re more likely the victims of crime.”

