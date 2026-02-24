Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Kehlani Brings R&B to Life in the Classroom — And Why It Matters

Kehlani Brings R&B to Life in the Classroom — And Why It Matters

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kehlani
Source: Dorothy Hong / Dorothy Hong

Kehlani isn’t just making hits — they’re teaching the next generation about them. Recently, the Grammy winner stepped into a real classroom to give elementary students a lesson on R&B history and performance, even filming an alternate version of their song “Out the Window” with the kids. The visit was part of Celebrity Substitute, a series where artists bring their craft directly to schools, turning ordinary days into unforgettable, hands-on experiences for young learners. Instead of worksheets, these students got a front-row seat to the rhythm, emotion, and soul that make R&B such a powerful form of expression.

J. Cole Pulled Up to Third Ward — And Took Album Promo to the Streets

What Kehlani did goes way beyond just a cool moment — it’s a reminder of how vital music and the arts are in children’s lives. When kids learn about groove, soul, and vocal expression, they’re also learning how to process feelings, build confidence, and find their own voice. Watching those students light up as they performed together — neon outfits and all — shows that creativity can shape empathy and self-expression just as much as any academic subject. Let’s be real: music is culture, language, history, and emotion all rolled into one. Voices like Kehlani’s stepping into classrooms make sure kids know that art isn’t just entertainment — it’s education, identity, and inspiration.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Photocall

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Makes History At The BAFTA Film Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN

T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement

T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation

50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

Celebrating The Life of Michael 5000 Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

'Made in Medellín: Ciudad Primavera' J Balvin Concert
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Balvin LIVE at Rodeo

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close