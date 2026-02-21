Listen Live
The Fumble: Stephen A. Smith's Prez Run & Papoose On NY Sports

Debating the hottest in sports culture news from the week.

Published on February 20, 2026

2025 Disney Upfront
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Ever since Stephen A. Smith stopped limiting himself to just sports takes, he’s exposed himself to an entirely new subset of people with his political opinions.

And since Trump opened the door for TV personalities to run for president, there’s been increasing support for the ESPN frontman to run, and while he’s toyed with the idea for over a year, in a recent CBS interview, he revealed he’s started to seriously consider it.

“I’m giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027,” he said.

Smith being is a figurehead in the sports broadcasting world so The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry had to discuss what it’d mean for him to officially throw his hat into the political ring.

“This is one of those things that for sure registers as dumb to my brain. There’s nothing about Stephen A. Smith that feels presidential, right?” Rodney begins. “Throughout his entire tenure at ESPN, he’s had some incredibly rocky moments. He’s been misaligned with the general direction of goodness for not just black people but marginalized people in general. He’s been inflammatory towards women, and at times, he feels like a mini version of the sitting president in that he has a lot of ego.”

On top of Stephen A. Smith possibly making White House moves, we also chopped it up with Papoose, who talked about his loyalty to the New York Knicks, his real feelings about the Brooklyn Nets, and what it’s like supporting his girlfriend GWOAT Claressa Shields on her quest to become the face of women’s boxing.

The Fumble: Stephen A. Smith's Seriously Considering Presidential Run & Papoose On NY Sports was originally published on cassiuslife.com

