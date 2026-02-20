Domani Gets Candid About Life, His New Music, and Staying True

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Domani recently sat down with Incognito on Posted On The Corner, offering a deep and personal look into his latest work, creative mindset, and life journey. The conversation revealed an artist dedicated to his craft and focused on authentic growth.

At the heart of the discussion was Domani’s new project, “Forever Lasting.” He explained that the project is a direct extension of the vibe from his popular song of the same name. Responding to fans who wanted more of that specific sound, he built an entire project around it. His artistic vision extends to his visuals, where he prefers capturing real-life moments over staged scenes. By filming everyday situations, he aims to show the different ways and places his music can be enjoyed, creating a natural and relatable experience for his listeners.



✕

When it comes to his creative process, Domani keeps his circle tight. He primarily records with his longtime engineer, Psych, a collaborator he has worked with for about a decade. This partnership has been crucial to developing his sound. Domani shared that the final track recorded for the new project was “Good Girl.” He emphasized that his ultimate goal is to sharpen his “pen and sword,” ensuring he has the skills to maintain a long and impactful career in music.



TRENDING STORY: T.I. Keeps It 100 About His Final Album, Family Life, and More

TRENDING STORY: Big K.R.I.T. Warns: Your Speakers Might Not Survive This Album

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Beyond the music, Domani shared his perspective on personal growth and fatherhood. He described himself as a “perspective guy,” emphasizing his belief in the process and his commitment to not skipping steps or taking shortcuts. For him, the journey is more valuable than the destination itself. He also touched on fatherhood, describing the experience as nothing short of amazing. This grounded approach to life and career highlights a maturity that resonates throughout his work.

READ MORE STORIES

Domani’s cultural influences also play a significant role in his artistry. He recounted attending an Outkast concert where he wasn’t familiar with their music. However, their performance inspired him to research their catalog, leading to a deep appreciation for their artistry. This experience shows his respect for the legends who paved the way. He also mentioned that his favorite verses on his new project are from “Forever Lasting Part 2” and the second verse of “Waiting So Long.”

Looking ahead, the music continues to run in the family. Domani proudly announced that his brother, Buddy Red, is set to perform at the upcoming Jazz Fest. With “Forever Lasting” making waves and his family also stepping into the spotlight, Domani’s journey is one to watch closely.

Domani Gets Candid About Life, His New Music, and Staying True was originally published on blackamericaweb.com