Lifestyle

Inside Black Heritage Day At The Houston Rodeo

Take a look back at Black Heritage Day at the Houston Rodeo, featuring the performances, crowd energy, fashion, food, culture and much more.

Published on March 10, 2026

  • Energetic performances by Houston legends like Lizzo, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug.
  • Stylish rodeo fashion and family-friendly festivities bring thousands together.
  • Rodeo tradition, food, and Black culture make this day truly special.
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One

Black culture, community, and celebration were in full effect during Black Heritage Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. From stylish rodeo fashion, energetic crowd moments, to unforgettable performances from Lizzo and other Houston legends like Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Mike Jones. The festivities were also family-friendly, bringing thousands together to celebrate culture and tradition.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most memorable moments from the day. Capturing the energy of the crowd, the pride of the community, the rodeo tradition, food and, black culture that make this day so special. Take a look at the moments that made Black Heritage Day one to remember.

FOOD

Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One

Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One

BLACK CULTURE

Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: David Settle / Urban One

LIVE STOCK

Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Girls
Source: David Settle / Urban One

Rodeo Girls
Source: David Settle / Urban One
Rodeo Girls
Source: David Settle / Urban One

Rodeo lifestyle
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One

Rodeo
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One

Rodeo Ladies
Source: Tutu / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
Rodeo Life
Source: Theresa Thomas / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One
LIZZO
Source: David Settle / Urban One

Inside Black Heritage Day At The Houston Rodeo was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

