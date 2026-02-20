Listen Live
Fetty Wap Got His GED And Took HVAC Courses While Locked Up

Fetty Wap Secured His GED And Took HVAC Courses While Locked Up

Fetty Wap made the most of his time behind bars, turning a setback into a period of growth and discipline.

Published on February 20, 2026

Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

During his bid, the Trap Queen rapper revealed that he obtained his GED. He did not stop there. Fetty also enrolled in an HVAC course, positioning himself with a skill he can utilize beyond music.

Fetty told Tamron Hall that fellow inmates inspired him to think differently about his future while incarcerated.

“You meet a lot of people that…they had legitimate businesses and were making a good amount of money. So I’m like, well, he making, like, rapper money. I’ma try that.”

In addition to focusing on education and business, the New Jersey native committed himself to improving his physical health, building up a strict workout routine that transformed his physique.

Photos later surfaced of Fetty shirtless and noticeably more swoll. During a conversation with VIBE, he detailed the motivation behind his fitness journey while serving his sentence

“It’s more of an ‘I did something.’ I used to always tell myself, If I could just take an hour out of my day just for self-care. It’s a discipline routine. I went to prison like 140 lbs, and I came home at like 225 lbs. So it was a discipline for me to get there. I had it in my head like, I want to see what I look like.”

From earning his diploma to developing new skills and discipline, Fetty Wap proved that even behind bars, growth is possible.

Fetty Wap Secured His GED And Took HVAC Courses While Locked Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

