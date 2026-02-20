Listen Live
Close
Movies

Revenge Thriller 'Is God Is' Stars Sterling K. Brown & Vivica A. Fox

'Is God Is': Revenge Suspense Thriller Starring Sterling K. Brown & Vivica A. Fox

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Is God Is Movie Trailer Poster
Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Amazon MGM Studios

The first trailer for the upcoming suspense thriller Is God Is was released on Friday— a new feature adaptation of playwright Aleshea Harris’ award-winning play of the same name.

The movie follows identical twin sisters, played by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, as they go on a revenge journey for their mother on her deathbed, played by Vivica A. Fox, through the rural deep south and across country seeking payback from their father.

The movie also stars Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown, Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, Mykelti Williamson, and Josiah Cross.

Is God Is is produced by Tessa Thompson, Kishori Rajan, Riva Marker, Janicza Bravo, and Harris.

Harris told Essence magazine that adapting her award-winning screenplay into a feature film was a “challenge.”

“It was a bit of a journey. It had been with one producer and that situation didn’t work out, as happens often in Hollywood. So, it really was finding the right partners to make this movie with,” Harris said, “So really, I think some of the greatest challenges were in the writing. I had not written for the screen when I first put pen to page on this … But it was just a journey of finding the right partners and getting lots of work in articulating what my vision was from the stage to the screen.”

Harris’ play premiered at Soho Rep in 2018, earning three Obie awards, including Best Play and Best Director.

The film adaptation was previously set at independent studio A24, but is now being produced with Amazon, MGM, and Orion Pictures.

Is God Is is set to be released in theatres on May 15. You can view the trailer below.

'Is God Is': Revenge Suspense Thriller Starring Sterling K. Brown & Vivica A. Fox was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations

DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park

Baby Keem Drops His Album 'Casino,' Fans Say He Hit The Lotto

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX

Bad Bunny Set To Star In New Film 'Porto Rico' As Puerto Rican Revolutionary José Maldonado Román

Hip-Hop Wired
"America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 Premiere Party Presented By OPPO And NYLON

Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

18 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

'Made in Medellín: Ciudad Primavera' J Balvin Concert
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Balvin LIVE at Rodeo

Sean Kiez
8 Items
News  |  Weso

Artists You Gotta Listen To In February (2026)

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close