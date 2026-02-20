Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Happy Birthday MJ: From Baby Nikes to Air Jordan 1 Loyalty

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Air Jordan 1 Satin Shattered Backboard
Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

Happy Birthday to the GOAT — Michael Jordan. My love for Jordans runs deep. I’ve been a sneakerhead for as long as I can remember. Some of my youngest baby pictures? I’m rocking high-top Nikes before I even knew what they were. But the obsession really took off when I got my first job at 14. No bills. No responsibilities. Just a paycheck and a mall release calendar. While other kids were saving up, I was outside overnight waiting on drops, collecting Jordans like Pokémon and stacking boxes against my bedroom wall like trophies. It became my thing. In high school, I was known for having them all — so many pairs that I’d literally give some away. That was the era.

Taco Bell’s New Drink Spot Is in Houston — And Houston Is Hydrated!

Then adulthood hit. Bills showed up. Rent showed up. Life showed up. And I realized I couldn’t “catch ‘em all” anymore. So I narrowed my focus to one pair — the timeless Air Jordan 1. Originally released in 1985 and famously “banned” by the NBA for not meeting uniform standards, the Jordan 1 didn’t just launch a sneaker line — it launched a culture. Nike even leaned into the controversy, paying the fines and marketing the shoe as rebellious and bold. That energy stuck. The high-top 1s are clean, versatile, and drop in endless colorways — you can throw them on with sweats, denim, cargos, or even dress them up if you know what you’re doing. They’re not just sneakers; they’re a statement.

Bad Bunny Didn’t Introduce Reggaeton — He Reminded Us It’s Culture

Now, yeah — Jordan as a brand and as a figure might be “going through it” in different conversations today. But none of that erases the impact. The silhouette, the legacy, the culture shift? Untouchable. MJ didn’t just change basketball — he changed fashion, branding, and what it meant to want something. So today, we celebrate the man who made us line up outside stores and feel like kings when we laced up. Bennett Knows.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

"America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 Premiere Party Presented By OPPO And NYLON

Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Hosts Black History Month Reception At The White House

Documented Racist Trump’s Black History Month Remarks Send Internet Reeling

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI

Hip-Hop Mourns Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa, Dead At 25

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

18 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

Rodeo Ready
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Score A Cowboy Hat & Boots: Enter The $1,000 ‘Rodeo Ready’ Sweepstakes

DJ Michael Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Family of DJ Michael Watts Asks for Prayers Amid Health Issues

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close