Happy Birthday MJ: From Baby Nikes to Air Jordan 1 Loyalty

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

Happy Birthday to the GOAT — Michael Jordan. My love for Jordans runs deep. I’ve been a sneakerhead for as long as I can remember. Some of my youngest baby pictures? I’m rocking high-top Nikes before I even knew what they were. But the obsession really took off when I got my first job at 14. No bills. No responsibilities. Just a paycheck and a mall release calendar. While other kids were saving up, I was outside overnight waiting on drops, collecting Jordans like Pokémon and stacking boxes against my bedroom wall like trophies. It became my thing. In high school, I was known for having them all — so many pairs that I’d literally give some away. That was the era.

Taco Bell’s New Drink Spot Is in Houston — And Houston Is Hydrated!

Then adulthood hit. Bills showed up. Rent showed up. Life showed up. And I realized I couldn’t “catch ‘em all” anymore. So I narrowed my focus to one pair — the timeless Air Jordan 1. Originally released in 1985 and famously “banned” by the NBA for not meeting uniform standards, the Jordan 1 didn’t just launch a sneaker line — it launched a culture. Nike even leaned into the controversy, paying the fines and marketing the shoe as rebellious and bold. That energy stuck. The high-top 1s are clean, versatile, and drop in endless colorways — you can throw them on with sweats, denim, cargos, or even dress them up if you know what you’re doing. They’re not just sneakers; they’re a statement.

Bad Bunny Didn’t Introduce Reggaeton — He Reminded Us It’s Culture

Now, yeah — Jordan as a brand and as a figure might be “going through it” in different conversations today. But none of that erases the impact. The silhouette, the legacy, the culture shift? Untouchable. MJ didn’t just change basketball — he changed fashion, branding, and what it meant to want something. So today, we celebrate the man who made us line up outside stores and feel like kings when we laced up. Bennett Knows.