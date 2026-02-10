Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Taco Bell’s New Drink Spot Is in Houston — And Houston Is Hydrated!

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Taco Bell Fast Food
Source: ullstein bild / Getty

Houston, we have a hydration situation — and it’s coming straight from Taco Bell. The fast-food chain just opened three new drink-only locations right here in H-Town, and the city’s reaction has been… loud, thirsty, and thirsty again. These spots don’t sell tacos (that part still happens at the drive-thru) — they’re all about drinks, slushies, and that Taco Bell flavor life in a cup. And if you’ve ever been to Taco Bell and thought, “I really just want a Baja Blast and something frozen,” this was made for you.

Let’s talk about some of the most popular sips people can’t stop talking about. Of course, Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze is the headline act — that neon blue goodness that tastes like summer and childhood collided. Then there’s the Freeze Swirls where you can mix Baja Blast with other flavors like Strawberry or Peach — basically turning your drink into a custom mocktail. And for the caffeine crew, Rebel flavors and seltzers are on deck. People in Houston have been lining up, posting stories, and straight-up celebrating these drink spots like they just discovered water in the desert.

The response around town has been hype after hype. Folks are tagging their friends, comparing combos, and arguing about the best flavor mashups like it’s a sports rivalry. I mean, if you know me, you know Taco Bell’s drink game has always been elite — especially after a late night out or a long day in the city heat. And now with three dedicated spots just for drinks? That’s a whole mood. Whether you’re coming from a party, a game, or just want something new to try, Taco Bell’s drink places are giving exactly what Houston loves: bold flavors, customization, and refreshment on tap. Bennett Knows

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

Hip-Hop Wired
Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES

2 Items
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Tron Snow

Grand Opening, Grand KKKlosing! Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Generic Winter Photo
Local  |  J-Mac

Houston Braces for Cold Snap What You Need To Know

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close