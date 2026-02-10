Taco Bell’s New Drink Spot Is in Houston — And Houston Is Hydrated!

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

Houston, we have a hydration situation — and it’s coming straight from Taco Bell. The fast-food chain just opened three new drink-only locations right here in H-Town, and the city’s reaction has been… loud, thirsty, and thirsty again. These spots don’t sell tacos (that part still happens at the drive-thru) — they’re all about drinks, slushies, and that Taco Bell flavor life in a cup. And if you’ve ever been to Taco Bell and thought, “I really just want a Baja Blast and something frozen,” this was made for you.

Let’s talk about some of the most popular sips people can’t stop talking about. Of course, Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze is the headline act — that neon blue goodness that tastes like summer and childhood collided. Then there’s the Freeze Swirls where you can mix Baja Blast with other flavors like Strawberry or Peach — basically turning your drink into a custom mocktail. And for the caffeine crew, Rebel flavors and seltzers are on deck. People in Houston have been lining up, posting stories, and straight-up celebrating these drink spots like they just discovered water in the desert.

The response around town has been hype after hype. Folks are tagging their friends, comparing combos, and arguing about the best flavor mashups like it’s a sports rivalry. I mean, if you know me, you know Taco Bell’s drink game has always been elite — especially after a late night out or a long day in the city heat. And now with three dedicated spots just for drinks? That’s a whole mood. Whether you’re coming from a party, a game, or just want something new to try, Taco Bell’s drink places are giving exactly what Houston loves: bold flavors, customization, and refreshment on tap. Bennett Knows