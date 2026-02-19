Listen Live
Close
News

Hip-Hop Mourns Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa, Dead At 25

Rising rapper Lil Poppa has reportedly passed away, according to sources.

Published on February 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Rising rapper Lil Poppa has reportedly passed away, according to sources.

The Florida artist was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 11:23 a.m. following an evaluation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. There has not been an official cause of death announced at this time.

The news comes just days after the release of his latest single, “Out Of Town Bae,” a record that had already begun gaining some traction among his fan base. Mobile, Alabama rapper NoCap had even hinted at appearing on a potential remix, making the sudden loss even more difficult for supporters and collaborators to process.

Shortly after news of Poppa’s untimely passing surfaced, NoCap shared a heartfelt message to his friend, “Hopefully we can talk about it when I get there like we always do, love you, Ms. Barbara Grandson.”

Frequent collaborator, Toosi also posted his message to Lil Poppa:

“My heart broke today, vamp, every time I asked was you good you said yea brudda. You was one of my only real friends in this sh*t bro we came in this together. Last week I called you and you know what we had planned man, the fans would’ve loved it bro! I send my love and prayers to yours man. Vamp 4 Live rest up, Lil Poppa.”

Lil Poppa signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label in April 2022 and released more than eight projects during his time with the imprint, steadily building a loyal fan base. 

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lil Poppa’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Hip-Hop Mourns Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa, Dead At 25 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday Bentley From Klay Thompson

Hip-Hop Wired
“Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger

"Hey Tony!": J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

Hip-Hop Wired
FYF Fest 2015 - Day 1

Kanye West & Travis Scott Collab Album On The Way?

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

J. Cole Announces Global Tour For Alleged Last Album 'The Fall-Off'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Rodeo Ready
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Score A Cowboy Hat & Boots: Enter The $1,000 ‘Rodeo Ready’ Sweepstakes

18 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

Viceland 'What Would Diplo Do' TV show panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jul 2017
News  |  J. Bachelor

‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Varsity Blues’ Star James Van Der Beek Dies at 48

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close