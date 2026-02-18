Listen Live
Contests

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Published on February 17, 2026

Martin Houston 2026
Source: Smart Financial Centre / Martin Lawrence

Comedy legend Martin Lawrence is bringing the laughs back to Houston with his Yall Still Know What It Is Tour on Friday, June 5 at the Smart Financial Centre. Known for his high energy stand up, unforgettable characters, and classic moments that helped shape comedy culture, Martin is ready to remind fans exactly why he remains one of the greatest to ever grab a mic. This is your chance to see the icon live on stage for a night packed with nonstop laughs and throwback vibes.

Want to be in the building? Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Martin Lawrence live.

