Navv Greene Talks Shift Leader Fame New York Backlash At We Them Ones

We Them Ones Indy

Navv Greene, Talks Shift Leader Fame, New York Backlash & What’s Next in 2026

Hot 100.9’s B Swift caught up backstage at the We Them Ones Tour with comedian and content creator Navv Greene, and the conversation covered everything from viral fame to hip hop controversy and what is next.

If you know, you know. And if you do not, you have probably seen him online.

Indy Brought The Energy

When asked about the Indianapolis crowd, Navv kept it real.

Nap time feel like a whole family reunion. You can tell they ready to laugh. They ready to have fun.

With Mike Epps performing in his hometown, the building already had a special buzz. Navv said the love in the room made it easy to hit the stage and deliver.

The Shift Leader Effect

For many fans, Navv Greene is best known as the Shift Leader from his viral social media sketches.

A lot of people do not even know my name. They call me the Shift Leader when they see me.

But that character was never just about quick laughs. Navv explained that social media helped him reach audiences that might never attend a comedy club.

Some people might never see you live. They might be on a different coast. Social media lets you reach them and build that fan base.

The sketches created visibility. The stand up builds the longevity.

The KRS One Debate That Shook The Internet

B Swift also addressed the viral hip hop moment that had New York in an uproar. Navv’s comments involving KRS One sparked serious backlash online.

Man, I was getting so many death threats. They called me so many names.

Navv admitted the response was intense. Hip hop fans are passionate, especially when it comes to legends. Looking back, he said he probably should have just given Young Dro his flowers without making comparisons.

Nobody gives Young Dro the respect he deserves.

Even with the backlash, the moment showed how powerful hip hop conversations still are in the culture.

Broken Play and 2026 Moves

Beyond the controversy, Navv Greene is focused on growth.

He confirmed more content coming for the Broken Play podcast under the 85 South Network and teased movie roles on the way. With the We Them Ones Tour still running strong, Navv says he is just getting started.

As long as they keep getting big, them blessings sprinkle down to me.

Between touring, podcasting and expanding into film, Navv Greene is building a brand that goes far beyond the Shift Leader.

Stay locked in with Hot 100.9 for more exclusive interviews from the We Them Ones Tour.

