Chico Bean Talks We Them Ones Tour Learning From Legends and Why You Should Start Now

Hot 100.9’s B Swift caught up with Chico Bean backstage at the We Them Ones Tour, and the conversation went deeper than just comedy.

Fresh off stage in Indianapolis, Chico reflected on being part of a legendary lineup, learning from OGs and why consistency matters more than imagination.

Living The Life He Prayed For

Chico made it clear that being on tour with Mike Epps is not something he takes lightly.

It is a blessing to be able to do this. Mike Epps headlining is somebody I watched growing up. To be in the same circumference as this type of legendary act and to be embraced by him is beautiful.

He even admitted that if this was not his real life, this would be the life he would be praying for.

When people ask where he sees himself in five years, he avoids answering.

If you would have asked me that when I first started, I would not have said half of the things I already accomplished.

For Chico, it is simple. Get up and go. What is meant for you is waiting on you. But it will not chase you down.

Learning From The OGs

This tour brings together young stars and seasoned legends. From Mike Epps to TK Kirkland, Chico says being around real veterans is priceless.

Game is to be given. You do not have to steal it.

He spoke about how OGs like TK Kirkland are not obligated to share knowledge, especially in a business where younger comedians could be seen as replacements. But when they do share, you listen.

I am a student of the game. No matter how good you think you are, you sit and learn from the sensei.

For Chico, it is about constantly sharpening the craft.

The Music Bag

Outside of comedy, Chico is a true student of music. His playlist is all over the place right now.

He mentioned artists like July with the song Sneaky Float, Fat Matt Trap Allstar and J Cole. He also tapped into the Flint and Detroit rap scene, shouting out Rio and others he has been rocking with for years.

And when he gets in his old school mood, it is Blackbirds, The Chi Lites and Blue Magic.

Versatile is an understatement.

The Real Advice

When Swift asked what advice he would give to someone who wants to be in his position one day, Chico did not sugarcoat it.

Start now.

He admitted that if he had started earlier and stopped wasting time, he might have reached this level even sooner.

Even if it is five minutes a day, dedicate time to your craft. Eliminate something in your day that is not helping you and replace it with something that moves you forward. If nobody sees it now, that is fine. One day they will.

Between touring, learning from legends and staying a student of both comedy and music, Chico Bean is not just performing. He is building.

