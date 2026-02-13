A Scheme That He Set Up? Unamused Kandi Burruss Says Todd Tucker Has Been Living Rent-Free In Her Atlanta Guest House

Things are heating up in Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s divorce. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Burruss claimed in a new filing that her estranged husband had been staying in her Atlanta guest house without paying rent as their contentious divorce continues to unfold. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star also accuses Tucker of failing to contribute financially to the household or to the care of their children as they battle over custody and support.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kandi Burruss accused Todd Tucker of not paying for a “single expense” to stay in her guest house.

In the filings, Burruss says Tucker has been living in a guest house on her Atlanta property, a home she says she purchased before their marriage, and has not covered a “single expense for the maintenance and upkeep of the home,” including “utilities, gas, lawn care, water, pest control or even fees associated with the alarm system.”

She further alleges that Tucker has not provided financial support for the primary residence where their two children, Ace and Blaze, live. Burruss told the divorce court that she serves as the children’s primary caregiver despite her demanding career as an entertainer and reality television personality. She notes that a nanny handles much of the remaining responsibilities, pushing back on Tucker’s portrayal of himself as a highly involved father on social media.

According to the filing, the children have celebrated two birthdays since Burruss initiated divorce proceedings in November 2025. While Tucker attended each child’s separate celebration, she claims he declined to help cover the parties’ expenses. Burruss also alleges he has not contributed to tuition, school fees, supplies, or child support payments. Now, she’s asking the court to require Tucker to pay child support, share in the children’s expenses, and establish a structured parenting schedule.

She asked the court to address child support in January and accused Tucker of putting on a family man “facade” with his sweet social media videos featuring their children.

The gloves appear to be coming off between the former married couple. Burruss’ latest claims follow a Jan. 8 filing in which the Bravo alum requested an urgent hearing to address child support and formalize a parenting plan. In the documents, she mentioned similar claims, accusing Tucker of neglecting the “significant monthly expenses” associated with raising Ace and Blaze. She also accused him of failing to contribute to the children’s daily needs or the mortgage on their marital home.

Notably, she called Tucker out for allegedly funding several international vacations while neglecting his parental duties.

Burruss also challenged Tucker’s public persona as a devoted father. On Jan. 13, a video posted to his Instagram showed him celebrating the children’s participation in a jujitsu tournament. However, the filing counters that image, stating:

“Tucker does not exercise parenting time with the minor children on a significant basis despite the facade of his two-to-three-minute social media videos chronicling his ‘Daddy Daycare’ on his social media platforms.”

Kandi Burruss said she hoped she and Todd Tucker could be “friends” after the divorce, but acknowledged they were in an “awkward space.”

Despite the escalating legal dispute, Burruss has previously expressed hope that the two can remain cordial. In January, Burruss described their relationship as being in an “awkward space” during a Jan. 5 Amazon Live Q&A.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Despite that, the 49-year-old said she hoped she and Tucker could remain friendly once the divorce is finalized.

“Yes, I think after divorce I think anybody should be able to. Hopefully. Don’t get me started lying,” she joked when asked if they could be friends.

Still, she acknowledged the emotional toll of the process.

“I hope we get to be friends, like that would be my goal. But I think when you’re going through the divorce, people get on your nerves and you really start looking at em differently,” she shared. “So, that’s why I’m like hoping we can make it through unscathed.”

Burruss officially filed for divorce on Nov. 21 after more than a decade of marriage. Days later, during a Nov. 24 Amazon Live stream, she admitted that their separation “had been brewing for a while.” A source told PEOPLE in December that Tucker had allegedly been speaking to “other women” “behind Burruss’ back during their marriage.

Yikes! Do you think things have taken a turn for the worse for Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker?

