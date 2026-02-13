Quit It, Sexyy! Michael Jackson’s Estate Shuts Down Sexyy Red’s Sample Of ‘Beat It’ For Her Raunchy Ryhymes On ‘Just Eat It’

Sexyy Red plays all day with her boundary-breaking bars, but the Michael Jackson estate isn’t laughing after she remixed his classic “Beat It” into the now-viral, “Just Eat It.” A “HEE-HEE” hell!

If you aren’t old enough to remember the height of Michael Jackson mania, we’re seeing a hint of it return amid the upcoming Michael biopic. Sexyy Red told Offset to make room on the MJ bandwagon, but fans aren’t feeling her “hoochie” homage. As MadameNoire previously reported, Lil Yachty posted a preview from his studio session with the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper to reveal her remix, “Just Eat It.”

He joked in the caption that the clip was a “Sneak peek scene of the new Michael biopic.”

“C**chie not funky, and it’s super tight / I’m tryna get my c**chie ate up tonight / Just eat it, just eat it/ You better not nut fast because I hate a minute man/ And if that d*ck is trash, I’m telling all my friends. I’ll beat your a** and we about to throw them hands/ Just eat it, just eat it!” she rapped, complete with choreo.

Sexyy Red continued the joke when she posted the video on her own page with the caption, “Leaked footage from da Michael Jackson movie HOOCHIE TRIBUTE TO DA BEST LLMJ.”

IKYFL! Several fans called out the trolling tribute as “disrespectful,” even for the constantly controversial celeb. This backlash rivals the Northside Princess’s latest antics, like the AI-generated Martin Luther King photo and recent viral performance at a wedding for a top Trump advisor.

What are the odds Mike’s spirit stopped mid-moonwalk with a shady side-eye, like the viral clip from his recording of “We Are The World?”

Michael Jackson’s Estate Speaks Out To Shut Down Sexyy Red’s “Unauthorized” Shamone Shenanigans

Well, the late icon can’t speak for himself, but his estate had plenty to say after this clip ran wild over the internet. The Breakfast Club host Loren Lorosa reported that she spoke directly to a representative for the Michael Jackson estate. For anyone wondering who allowed Sexyy’s sample of “Beat It” to clear, it wasn’t them.

“I exclusively Spoke to a spokesperson for the Michael jackson estate on Sexyy Reds recent cover of “Beat It” .. and they were clear that the use of his music was unauthorized… A spokesperson for MJs estate tells me; ‘We were totally unaware of this. The use of the music is unauthorized.’ The estate definitely didn’t seem happy about the cover at all,” Lorosa posted on X, formerly Twitter.

This latest update raised questions about whether Sony, which bought half of Michael’s catalog from the estate, is also opposed to Sexyy Red sampling his work. The statement’s brief confirmation that it is “unauthorized” also sparked speculation about whether any threat of legal action will follow.

Mike himself had a great sense of humor, clearing quirky comedian Weird Al Yankovic to parody his music. He even allowed the use of sets from the “Bad” and “Beat It” music videos for a much more tame Grammy-winning version of “Eat It.” And the still-viral “I love this song” meme came from the trailblazing titan getting his life to a live performance of Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me.” However, playing with his legacy is a losing game, especially with a star-studded film rollout to immortalize his story.

Yachty and Sexyy Red better find something safe to do after the fun and games, because Michael Jackson’s estate sounds ready to stand on business over this controversial clip.

What do you think of Sexyy Red’s “Just Eat It?”

The post Quit It, Sexyy! Michael Jackson's Estate Shuts Down Sexyy Red's Sample Of 'Beat It' For Her Raunchy Ryhymes On 'Just Eat It' appeared first on Bossip.

