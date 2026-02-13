Cardi B Tells ICE To Stay Home: “We Gon’ Jump They Asses” [Video]

Cardi B is officially in tour mode — and she’s making it clear nobody’s about to come in and kill the vibe. During the opening stretch of her Little Miss Drama Tour, Bardi had a message for ICE that had the crowd on 100.

As per TMZ, Cardi stopped mid-performance in Palm Desert, California, and started talking directly to the audience while she was on an elevated platform. After asking if there were any Guatemalans or Mexicans in the building, she fired off a warning that instantly set the room off: “B*tch, if ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they asses,” which got loud cheers from fans.

And Cardi didn’t stop there. She kept the energy going with a follow-up joke, telling the crowd she’s got bear mace in the back and adding that ICE “ain’t taking my fans.” Then she pivoted right back into performance mode and launched into “I Like It.” The moment comes as Cardi has also been vocal online lately, including showing love to Bad Bunny after he spoke out against ICE. TMZ notes that her stance has sparked backlash in some corners, and they reached out to DHS for comment but didn’t receive a response.

Either way, the moment only adds to the buzz surrounding Cardi’s long-awaited return to the road. The Little Miss Drama Tour marks her first major headlining run in years, and fans have been locked in from the jump. Pre-sales reportedly moved fast, with several dates selling out within hours. In the weeks leading up to opening night, Cardi has been sharing rehearsal clips and choreography progress videos, showing just how serious she’s taking this comeback. From revamped dance routines to full production teasers, it’s clear she’s not just popping out — she’s outside for real.

You can see video of Cardi B putting ICE on notice below.