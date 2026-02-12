Trending on the Timeline: GloRilla Family Drama Heats Up

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS If you haven’t tuned in to the latest “Trending on the Timeline” segment from Posted On the Corner with DJ Misses, you missed a serious mix of sports victories, celebrity shade, and industry shake-ups. Whether you’re scrolling through your feed or chatting at the barbershop, these are the stories dominating the conversation right now.

The main event on the timeline is the unfolding drama between Big Glo and her sister, Victoria. The situation popped off when Victoria went online, claiming GloRilla doesn’t take care of her family, including their parents, and alleged that their mother still has to work. The accusations quickly went viral, putting GloRilla’s personal life in the spotlight and forcing her to address the situation head-on. GloRilla didn’t hold back in her response. She went live to clear her name, explaining that her sister was the one who was frequently in and out of foster care growing up. GloRilla shared a memory of her sister calling the police on their mom for a “whooping,” something she said all the kids got. According to Glo, the rest of the siblings stuck together, but Victoria’s actions caused a rift. Despite the public fallout, GloRilla said she is still praying for her sister.

Adding another layer to the story, GloRilla got her mother on the phone to set the record straight. Her mom confirmed that she didn’t have to work and was only putting in about two hours per shift at FedEx for something to do. However, she had to quit her job after Victoria revealed her workplace online, leading to fans figuring out the location and creating a safety concern. GloRilla’s parents both backed her up, stating that their bills are paid, they can shop whenever they want, and Glo is not lying about taking care of them. Meanwhile, Victoria, also known as “BroRilla,” seems to be capitalizing on the newfound fame, getting booked for appearances and streaming online.